Opportunities in EM debt rebound: Eaton Vance

Despite the dramatic rebound experienced in financial markets during the second quarter, Eaton Vance believes there are still pockets of opportunity in the emerging market sector.

Buoyed by central bank and governmental policy responses around the world and a general perception that "bad news" was already priced in, investors drove asset prices higher during the quarter, Eaton Vance said.

The three main EM debt indexes experienced significant gains during the quarter, it said, with FX, local rates, and sovereign and corporate credit spreads rallying.

Local-currency sovereign debt lifted 9.8% during the quarter, while external sovereign debt pushed 12.3% higher thanks to the compression of sovereign spreads over US Treasurys. The EM corporate debt index also gained 11.15% on the strength of corporate and sovereign spread compression.

"The positive tone was reinforced by high investor cash levels and the easing of lockdown measures, which convinced many investors that peak uncertainty is likely past and that forthcoming economic surprises are likely to be to the upside," Eaton Vance said.

"We entered the quarter cautious, turned bullish mid-quarter, and are now more neutral overall."

Opportunities still exist in the EM debt sector, but professional due diligence is required to take advantage of them, Eaton Vance said.

"Looking ahead from a macro perspective, easing monetary and fiscal policies from the world's major central banks will likely provide support for the asset class, as will the low yields available in core sovereign bond markets (USTs, bunds, etc.)," the investment manager said.

Focus has now turned to individual country fundamentals as the economic shocks of COVID-19 settle in, it said.

"While the rally in Q2 was broad, differentiation among countries was evident, based on varying policy responses and resulting economic outcomes, and the reverberations will continue over the rest of the year throughout the world," Eaton Vance said.

"Many EM countries cannot afford to remain on lockdown and we are seeing continued re-openings, for better or worse."

It identifies "trouble spots" as Lebanon, Argentina, Zambia, Ecuador and Sri Lanka, and expects further EM countries to be added to the list.