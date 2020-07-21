NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Opportunities in EM debt rebound: Eaton Vance
BY ALLY SELBY  |  TUESDAY, 21 JUL 2020   11:38AM

Despite the dramatic rebound experienced in financial markets during the second quarter, Eaton Vance believes there are still pockets of opportunity in the emerging market sector.

Buoyed by central bank and governmental policy responses around the world and a general perception that "bad news" was already priced in, investors drove asset prices higher during the quarter, Eaton Vance said.

The three main EM debt indexes experienced significant gains during the quarter, it said, with FX, local rates, and sovereign and corporate credit spreads rallying.

Local-currency sovereign debt lifted 9.8% during the quarter, while external sovereign debt pushed 12.3% higher thanks to the compression of sovereign spreads over US Treasurys. The EM corporate debt index also gained 11.15% on the strength of corporate and sovereign spread compression.

Sponsored by Franklin Templeton
Report: Building stronger relationships with ESG investing

"The positive tone was reinforced by high investor cash levels and the easing of lockdown measures, which convinced many investors that peak uncertainty is likely past and that forthcoming economic surprises are likely to be to the upside," Eaton Vance said.

"We entered the quarter cautious, turned bullish mid-quarter, and are now more neutral overall."

Opportunities still exist in the EM debt sector, but professional due diligence is required to take advantage of them, Eaton Vance said.

"Looking ahead from a macro perspective, easing monetary and fiscal policies from the world's major central banks will likely provide support for the asset class, as will the low yields available in core sovereign bond markets (USTs, bunds, etc.)," the investment manager said.

Focus has now turned to individual country fundamentals as the economic shocks of COVID-19 settle in, it said.

"While the rally in Q2 was broad, differentiation among countries was evident, based on varying policy responses and resulting economic outcomes, and the reverberations will continue over the rest of the year throughout the world," Eaton Vance said.

"Many EM countries cannot afford to remain on lockdown and we are seeing continued re-openings, for better or worse."

It identifies "trouble spots" as Lebanon, Argentina, Zambia, Ecuador and Sri Lanka, and expects further EM countries to be added to the list.

Read more: Eaton VanceDebtEmerging Markets
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Eaton Vance wins super fund mandate
EM winners, losers emerge in COVID-19 struggle
Opportunities exist in high yield: Eaton Vance
Fundamentals return to the forefront in EM
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
ESG performing positively: MSCI
Credit value exists in emerging markets
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
A decade in the dust
The catalysts for a rebound
Editor's Choice
Morningstar creates new ESG role
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:56PM
Morningstar has announced the appointment of Hortense Bioy as director of sustainability research for the Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) and Asia-Pacific (APAC) regions, effective immediately.
No returns in sight for AAP investors
ALLY SELBY  |   12:20PM
The consortium that saved Australian Associated Press' newswire will get no return on their investment, with contributors donating anywhere between $3000 and $1 million at the close of the financial year.
Stimulus, ERS pushes spending up 17%
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   11:59AM
New research has demonstrated the impact of the government's stimulus package and early release of superannuation program, with a sharp uptick in consumer spending.
JobKeeper, JobSeeker to be extended
ELIZA BAVIN  |   11:36AM
Businesses and individuals will continue to receive additional government support beyond September, with Prime Minister Scott Morrison announcing an extension to the stimulus support package.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Jim Stackpool
Managing Director
Certainty Advice Group
Jennifer Wu
Vice President
JP Morgan Chase Bank N.A.
Simon Carrodus
Solicitor Director
The Fold Legal
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal
Infographic: Vanguard's low-cost factor funds and ETFs
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Ashleigh Crittle
CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER
JANA INVESTMENT ADVISERS PTY LIMITED
For JANA chief operating officer Ashleigh Crittle COVID-19 has thrown new challenges her way while also revealing what is most important. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nMxMzMls