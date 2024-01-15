Ontario Teachers' names chief investment officers

The Ontario Teachers' Pension Plan's investments will now be led by two chief investment officers, one to oversee asset allocation and the other to execute on public and private investments.

At the end of 2023, Ontario Teachers' chief investment officer Ziad Hindo departed the fund after 23 years, five of which he spent in the top job. Since he announced his intention to leave in September 2023, Stephen McLennan - executive managing director, total fund management - has served as acting head of investments.

Now, McLennan will take on the role of chief investment officer, asset allocation. In the new position, McLennan, who has been with the fund since 2003, will oversee the fund's overall asset mix "to drive total fund performance, management of portfolio risks, and approach to strong governance and investment practices."

Opting to split the role, working alongside McLennan will be Gillian Brown as chief investment officer, public and private investments. She has been with the fund since 1995 and is currently head of capital markets.

Ontario Teachers' said Brown "will be accountable for the execution and management of investments across public and private markets through Ontario Teachers' equities, infrastructure and natural resources, Teachers' Venture Growth, capital markets, and real estate investment departments."

Together, McLennan and Brown will be responsible for $278 billion in assets under management.

At the same time, the fund has created a new chief strategy officer role and appointed Jonathan Hausman to the position.

"He will oversee Ontario Teachers' Sustainable Investing activities and continue to lead its Global Investment Strategy (GIS) department, which builds conviction on responses to global shifts, including those related to geopolitics, sustainability, and technology. He will also proactively partner across the organisation to manage Ontario Teachers' relationships and reputation across stakeholder groups worldwide," the fund said.

Ontario Teachers' president and chief executive Jo Taylor said: "These appointments confirm the benefits of our focus in developing team members and shaping strong leaders from within the plan."

"Stephen, Gillian, and Jonathan, each bring decades of experience across the organisation, and expertise in both capital allocation choices and international public and private markets anchored around a deep commitment to our pension promise. I am confident that we will be well-positioned to continue to create value for members as we execute our strategy under their leadership."

Finally, executive managing director Nick Jansa, who oversees investment and portfolio management activities in EMEA, has been elevated to the executive leadership team.

"Nick recently joined the executive team as part of a senior team rotation process and we greatly benefited from his global expertise and perspectives," Taylor said.

"Given the significant scale of our portfolio and office footprint in global markets, I have asked Nick take on this role on a permanent basis to ensure that international perspectives and understanding are more formally embedded in all our discussions at the most senior level."