OnePath fined over MySuper bungle

Insignia Financial and OnePath Custodians will pay $1.5 million for failing to direct member contributions to a MySuper product.

APRA has fined OnePath Custodians $1.46 million after it was made aware 125 default member contributions were not directed to a MySuper product despite no directive having been given by the member as to where the money should be invested. This occurred from mid-2022 onwards, the regulator said.

Under the SIS Act, trustees must direct contributions to a MySuper product where the member has not advised where they should go.

In addition to the fine, APRA is closely monitoring OnePath Custodians to ensure any members who suffered a financial loss because of the breach are fully compensated as soon as possible.

"It is imperative that trustees adhere to the law and direct members' money to the correct product in a timely manner to ensure their best financial interests are protected at all times. APRA takes these provisions seriously and will act swiftly in deploying its enforcement toolkit where trustees fall short of our expectations," APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said.

"We expect trustees to have robust governance, compliance and risk management frameworks embedded and operationalised to prevent, detect and swiftly remediate potential breaches of their obligations."

In response, OnePath Custodians chair Lindsay Smartt said: "OnePath Custodians acknowledges the infringement notices and fine issued today by APRA. The infringements relate to 125 default member contributions being incorrectly attributed to the member's Choice rather than MySuper account."

"OnePath Custodians is committed to continuing to uplift its governance, compliance and risk management frameworks and is working closely with the regulator to meet its expectations."

OnePath Custodians has 28 days to pay the fine and cannot do so using members' money. The fine will be applied to the Commonwealth Consolidated Revenue Fund.