Superannuation

NGS Super hikes fees

BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 3 SEP 2021   12:42PM

Two days after shelving a planned merger, NGS Super informed members of plans to increase fees on some investment options from October.

A spokesperson for the fund said the fee increases "has no connection" to its scrapped merger with Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund.

"Fees and costs change for many reasons, including: changes to the weighting of investments allocated to each investment manager, the addition of new investments and investment managers to the portfolio, and changes to how we collect data," it said.

The $12 billion industry fund raise annual fees on its MySuper option by 10bps, as it goes from charging 62bps in investment fees and 7bps in transaction costs per year to the new fee structure of 70bps for investments and 9bps.

The high growth option will see an increase of 17bps, infrastructure option will see an increase of 11bps, and diversified options will see an increase of 25bps.

It has also increased fees for four income accounts: diversified (11bps total increase a year), high growth (18bps), infrastructure (16bps) and diversified bonds (25bps).

NGS plans in increasing its infrastructure option's growth-defensive strategic asset allocation split from the current 52.5% growth and 47.5% defensive to 70% growth and 30% defensive from October 5.

Its property option will also increase the allocation to growth assets from current 52.5% to 67.5% from October according to the strategic asset allocation.

About 18 months ago, NGS Super signed a Memorandum of Understanding with ACSRF to explore the possibility of creating a $21.5 billion merged fund.

However, on August 25, the two funds said they have decided to not merge.

At the time both funds said they had not yet received their APRA performance test results, which the regulator posted to funds on August 30. In the final results, NGS passed but ACSRF failed.

"Following much discussion and due diligence, coinciding with the introduction of the 'Your Future, Your Super' legislation that has changed the environment for all super funds, we don't believe the merger would be in our members' best interests," NGS Super said at the time.

An NGS spokesperson said the fund is not currently considering any merger partners.

