Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Superannuation

NGS closes socially responsible option

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 5 APR 2022   11:44AM

The $14 billion industry fund, NGS Super, has made some changes to investment options - including closing its socially responsible option - and altered fees.

NGS is closing its Socially Responsible Diversified option to new members from 20 April 2022.

From that date, its Shares Plus and Moderate Growth options will also be closed to new applicants.

All three options will close permanently from May 31.

Sponsored by Charter Hall Group
Commercial property. Currently 5%+ yield p.a.

NGS said it is closing the socially responsible option because as the fund has committed to net zero and integrated ESG into all its investment options, making a stand-alone option no longer necessary.

"Since first offering the Socially Responsible Diversified (SRD) investment option, NGS Super has greatly expanded its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, with our first ESG and responsible investment strategy being approved at the beginning of 2021," NGS said in a note to members.

"We have set an ambitious target of 2030 for a carbon-neutral investment portfolio, towards which we are making excellent progress. But this is not the only work we are doing in the ESG space - we are also updating our exclusions and mapping our investments to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, as well as seeking out impact investment opportunities."

The super fund also informed members that from 31 May 2022, NGS Super will no longer charge a Family Law fee for information requests under the Family Law Act 1975 or the fee for splitting a benefit.

The family law fee was previously $40 and the splitting a benefit fee was $100.

Like many other funds, NGS has amended its trust deed to introduce a trustee fee. In March it announced this fee, which was paid by transfer from the existing Trustee Operating Reserve. The fee equated to 0.053% of fund assets at January 31.

In addition, NGS has closed its Self-Managed Direct Investment Option to NGS Transition to retirement account members.

"The NGS Self-Managed Direct Investment Option (DIO) has been available to members since 29 January 2014. This option has provided members with a gateway to direct investments, including ASX-listed companies, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and term deposits," the fund said in a note to members.

"The NGS Self-Managed DIO has had very low member demand from NGS Transition to retirement (TTR) account members. With a focus on keeping costs low, from 19 November 2021 this investment is no longer offered to TTR members."

The self-managed option is still available to NGS accumulation account and income account members.

The $14 billion industry fund, NGS Super, has made some changes to investment options - including closing its socially responsible option - and altered fees.

NGS is closing its Socially Responsible Diversified option to new members from 20 April 2022.

From that date, its Shares Plus and Moderate Growth options will also be closed to new applicants.

All three options will close permanently from May 31.

NGS said it is closing the socially responsible option because as the fund has committed to net zero and integrated ESG into all its investment options, making a stand-alone option no longer necessary.

"Since first offering the Socially Responsible Diversified (SRD) investment option, NGS Super has greatly expanded its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, with our first ESG and responsible investment strategy being approved at the beginning of 2021," NGS said in a note to members.

"We have set an ambitious target of 2030 for a carbon-neutral investment portfolio, towards which we are making excellent progress. But this is not the only work we are doing in the ESG space - we are also updating our exclusions and mapping our investments to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, as well as seeking out impact investment opportunities."

The super fund also informed members that from 31 May 2022, NGS Super will no longer charge a Family Law fee for information requests under the Family Law Act 1975 or the fee for splitting a benefit.

The family law fee was previously $40 and the splitting a benefit fee was $100.

Like many other funds, NGS has amended its trust deed to introduce a trustee fee. In March it announced this fee, which was paid by transfer from the existing Trustee Operating Reserve. The fee equated to 0.053% of fund assets at January 31.

In addition, NGS has closed its Self-Managed Direct Investment Option to NGS Transition to retirement account members.

"The NGS Self-Managed Direct Investment Option (DIO) has been available to members since 29 January 2014. This option has provided members with a gateway to direct investments, including ASX-listed companies, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and term deposits," the fund said in a note to members.

"The NGS Self-Managed DIO has had very low member demand from NGS Transition to retirement (TTR) account members. With a focus on keeping costs low, from 19 November 2021 this investment is no longer offered to TTR members."

The self-managed option is still available to NGS accumulation account and income account members.

Read more: NGS Super
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

HESTA leads trustee board diversity
UniSuper, Australian Catholic Super exploring merger
What super funds should know about Gen Z
SCA slams five super funds' junk insurance
Retail, corporate funds lack transparency on ESG votes
NGS Super hikes fees
NGS, ACSRF shelve merger plans
NGS Super awards $150m small caps mandate
ESG lead departs super fund
Super funds back space travel

Editor's Choice

ART hires from Cbus

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australian Retirement Trust, the newly merged QSuper and Sunsuper, has appointed a head of sustainable investment from Cbus.

NGS closes socially responsible option

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
The $14 billion industry fund, NGS Super, has made some changes to investment options - including closing its socially responsible option - and altered fees.

Border rule-breaking former adviser banned

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mark Babbage, the financial adviser who was jailed last year for breaching Western Australia's tough border restrictions to attend the AFL Grand Final, has been banned from providing advice for 10 years.

Tax, welfare reform on election agenda

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Australian National University (ANU) has partnered with St Vincent de Paul Society on a new report highlighting reforms that could make the tax and welfare systems fairer ahead of the federal election.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Infographic: Secure your clients' financial future with ASX: PMGOLD

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
8

Chief Economists Forum 

MAY
24

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

JUN
7

Best Practice Forum on Exchange Traded Products 

JUN
9

MAX: Marketing, Advertising and Sales Excellence Awards 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  The scope of the Quality of Advice Review under the draft Terms of Reference is:

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Tim Unger

HEAD OF SUSTAINABLE INVESTMENT
WILLIS TOWERS WATSON
As Willis Towers Watson's head of sustainable investment Tim Unger shares how he is helping asset owners turn lofty goals into long-lasting, meaningful action. Karren Vergara writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.