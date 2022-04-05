NGS closes socially responsible option

The $14 billion industry fund, NGS Super, has made some changes to investment options - including closing its socially responsible option - and altered fees.

NGS is closing its Socially Responsible Diversified option to new members from 20 April 2022.

From that date, its Shares Plus and Moderate Growth options will also be closed to new applicants.

All three options will close permanently from May 31.

NGS said it is closing the socially responsible option because as the fund has committed to net zero and integrated ESG into all its investment options, making a stand-alone option no longer necessary.

"Since first offering the Socially Responsible Diversified (SRD) investment option, NGS Super has greatly expanded its environmental, social and governance (ESG) commitment, with our first ESG and responsible investment strategy being approved at the beginning of 2021," NGS said in a note to members.

"We have set an ambitious target of 2030 for a carbon-neutral investment portfolio, towards which we are making excellent progress. But this is not the only work we are doing in the ESG space - we are also updating our exclusions and mapping our investments to the United Nations Sustainable Development goals, as well as seeking out impact investment opportunities."

The super fund also informed members that from 31 May 2022, NGS Super will no longer charge a Family Law fee for information requests under the Family Law Act 1975 or the fee for splitting a benefit.

The family law fee was previously $40 and the splitting a benefit fee was $100.

Like many other funds, NGS has amended its trust deed to introduce a trustee fee. In March it announced this fee, which was paid by transfer from the existing Trustee Operating Reserve. The fee equated to 0.053% of fund assets at January 31.

In addition, NGS has closed its Self-Managed Direct Investment Option to NGS Transition to retirement account members.

"The NGS Self-Managed Direct Investment Option (DIO) has been available to members since 29 January 2014. This option has provided members with a gateway to direct investments, including ASX-listed companies, exchange traded funds (ETFs) and term deposits," the fund said in a note to members.

"The NGS Self-Managed DIO has had very low member demand from NGS Transition to retirement (TTR) account members. With a focus on keeping costs low, from 19 November 2021 this investment is no longer offered to TTR members."

The self-managed option is still available to NGS accumulation account and income account members.

