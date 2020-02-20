New private credit fund to launch

A new investment fund, seeking to be the most diversified private credit fund in Australia, is set to be launched by a former UBS executive.

Debt solutions provider iPartners said it is launching the iPartners Investment Fund in response to "strong investor demand" for a diversified basket of alternative fixed income assets in a pooled investment vehicle.

"The fund provides exposure to a broad portfolio of iPartners' co-investments across cash, private credit, asset-backed debt, property, in combination with third-party alternative funds and assets," the company said.

The fund will comprise of a three-person investment committee, including former managing director of UBS Investment Bank and iPartners co-founder Travis Miller.

The other members include iPartners co-founder Rob Nankivell, who has previously worked with CBA, JPMorgan, Longreach Capital and Macquarie, and iPartners chief operating officer Chris Reade who previously held roles at Commonwealth Bank, Nikko and UBS.

The fund has been designed to hold a mix of private credit, asset-backed credit, property credit and cash without a single asset comprising more than 5% of the fund.

Currently in the process of raising $10 million to establish the fund iPartners said it has an 8% to 10% per annum returns objective and quarterly distributions.

iPartners' co-managing director Rob Nankivell said: "We're delighted to launch this fund, which has been set up to meet growing investor demand for a basket of iPartners' co-investments and private funds."

"To ensure a maximum alignment of interests, we will only invest alongside other professional and Institutional investors who have principal positions in the underlying assets," he said.

Portfolio manager, Travis Miller said: "Our goal is to build out the iPartners Investment Fund as one of the most diversified private credit funds in the Australian market."

"We can do this with the unique skillset and experience across the team plus our approach to cover the full breadth of alternative credit solutions."

"Additionally, our fund/legal due diligence, in-house fintech capabilities and strength of our local market networks helps us source and filter the highest quality investable assets and partners."