New inquiry targets audit sector following PwC scandal

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  FRIDAY, 23 JUN 2023   12:12PM

A parliamentary inquiry into Australia's audit sector has been launched following PwC's tax leak scandal.

Undertaken by the Joint Standing Committee on Corporations and Financial Services, Senator Deborah O'Neill advised the inquiry will review Australia's big four auditors, but not solely.

"I advise that the committee has initiated an inquiry into the regulatory, technical, legal settings, and broader cultural factors, within the audit, assurance and consulting sectors," O'Neil said.

"The committee is respondent to broadly publicised concerns regarding the structure, behaviour and influence of firms within the audit, assurance and consulting sectors including, but not exclusively the big four."

The inquiry will undertake a specific and detailed investigation and analysis of the regulatory, legislative, and legal factors within the sector after PwC shone a light on possible misconduct, she said.

The firm came under surveillance in recent months after it was discovered senior PwC partners shared information obtained during a confidential consultation with Treasury in relation to tax law changes.

O'Neill explained as more information about the PwC Australia and PwC Global matter surfaces, the need for a major review becomes incredibly clear.

"The Joint Standing Committee on Corporations and Financial Services, which includes both Senators and Members, is committed to doing the necessary work to reveal prevailing realities, uncovering the full extent of failure points and make recommendations for change necessary to ensure the national interest prevails," she said.

The announcement follows a report published by a Senate committee that concluded PwC deliberately covered up the actions of its staff and its plans to monetise the confidential information.

The report entitled, A calculated breach of trust, references the actions of Peter Collins and other PwC employees and said its cover-up strategies were deliberate.

The report, and many in the industry, have called for PwC to release the names of all 63 partners and staff involved in the scandal.

In response, PwC stood down senior staff involved while investigations continued, however, said names will not be revealed.

O'Neil called the PwC matter a calculated breach of trust at the cost of Australians.

"My colleagues and I will not cease our inquiries until all involved in this scandal have been fully named and held to account," she said.

"More broadly, it is imperative that the entire sector is properly investigated in order to maintain the proper function of the Australian market."

Financial ServicesJointPeter CollinsPwC AustraliaPwC GlobalSenator Deborah O'NeilTreasury
