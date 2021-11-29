New chief technology officer for Bell Financial Group

Bell Financial Group (BFG) has announced the appointment of Joe Tillig to the newly created role of chief technology officer

Tillig will focus on strategically aligning technology across the group, which includes Bell Potter, Bell Commodities, Bell FX, Bell Potter Capital, Bell Direct, Desktop Broker and Bell Potter Online.

Tillig has over 20 years of IT experience across a variety of industries including energy, finance IT, media, telecommunications, and logistics.

He joins the BFG team from fintech leader Nimble, where he was chief digital and innovation officer, overseeing strategy, delivery, engineering, and DevOps.

Previously, Tillig was consulting to Energy Australia where he defined their digital, data & analytics strategies.

Tillig has also held senior roles at Latitude Financial Services and Sportsbet.

Reporting to BFG's executive chair Alastair Provan, Tillig will be responsible for a team of around 90 IT and development specialists within Australia and offshore.

Provan said the newly created role will strengthen BFG's technology focus.

"We are pleased to have Joe join our team in the new role of CTO," Provan said.

He brings with him a broad range of IT experience that will significantly enhance the ongoing development and delivery of our proprietary technology strategy across the BFG group."