NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments

New chief technology officer for Bell Financial Group

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   11:58AM

Bell Financial Group (BFG) has announced the appointment of Joe Tillig to the newly created role of chief technology officer

Tillig will focus on strategically aligning technology across the group, which includes Bell Potter, Bell Commodities, Bell FX, Bell Potter Capital, Bell Direct, Desktop Broker and Bell Potter Online.

Tillig has over 20 years of IT experience across a variety of industries including energy, finance IT, media, telecommunications, and logistics.

He joins the BFG team from fintech leader Nimble, where he was chief digital and innovation officer, overseeing strategy, delivery, engineering, and DevOps.

Sponsored by Clearbridge
Delivering Income from Infrastructure

Previously, Tillig was consulting to Energy Australia where he defined their digital, data & analytics strategies.

Tillig has also held senior roles at Latitude Financial Services and Sportsbet.

Reporting to BFG's executive chair Alastair Provan, Tillig will be responsible for a team of around 90 IT and development specialists within Australia and offshore.

Provan said the newly created role will strengthen BFG's technology focus.

"We are pleased to have Joe join our team in the new role of CTO," Provan said.

He brings with him a broad range of IT experience that will significantly enhance the ongoing development and delivery of our proprietary technology strategy across the BFG group."

Read more: Bell Financial GroupJoe TilligAlastair Provan
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Macquarie Equities awards back-office mandate
Bell Financial Group profits up 44%
Bell FG appoints director, releases FY results
Former Vanguard broking and wealth expert joins Bell Direct
Platform acquisition boosts Bell Financial results
Bell Financial expects solid H1 profits
Bell FG flags US expansion
Listed advice firm loses major shareholder
Penalty issued for ASX rules breach
Bell FG delivers flat HY profit

Editor's Choice

Hostplus, Intrust merger complete

KARREN VERGARA
Hostplus and Intrust Super have finalised their merger, as first reported by Financial Standard in May.

Industry fund cuts premiums

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
A $2 billion industry fund has reduced its insurance premiums by more than 17%.

Perpetual launches active ETFs

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
Perpetual Asset Management Australia launched one active ETF and is gearing up to launch a second.

La Trobe fined for misleading investors

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR
La Trobe Financial has been fined for misleading investors in its $5 billion fund.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Greg Owen
Financial Planner
GJO Financial Services
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Byron Goldberg
Australian Head
Luno
Masja Zandbergen
Head of sustainability integration
Robeco

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.