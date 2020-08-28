NEWS
Executive Appointments
New chief investment officer at Australian Unity
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   12:35PM

The firm has hired a former Colonial First State Global Asset Management executive as its first standalone chief investment officer for its wealth and capital markets business.

Dr Joe Fernandes will move into the role on September 7.

He will have the responsibility for over $8 billion in funds under management and advice across Australian Unity's investments team and its joint venture and investment partners Platypus Asset Management, Altius Asset Management and Acorn Capital.

Fernandes has over 20 years of experience, including 17 years with Colonial First State, Colonial First State Global Asset Management and First State Investments.

More recently, he has worked in independent advisory roles in superannuation and wealth management.

He will report to Esther Kerr-Smith, who was appointed chief executive for wealth and capital management in July this year (as incumbent David Bryant left to take the chief executive role at Mercer) following three years as group executive - finance and strategy.

Kerr-Smith decided to separate the chief investment and chief executive roles, as a part of which Fernandes was appointed to the standalone function, a spokesperson said.

Earlier this week, Financial Standard reported Geraldine Barlow was departing as the executive general manager of investments, as the business looked to restructure the role and the responsibilities of the chief executive.

"Joe's key priority will be the ongoing stewardship and development of Australian Unity's investment activities," Kerr-Smith said.

"This will include capturing investment opportunities that align with our strategic agenda as a provider of health, wealth and care products and services that both meet the wellbeing needs of our members and customers, and deliver community and social value."

Fernandes said of his appointment: "I'm pleased to join a purposeful organisation at a critical time in its development, and I'm looking forward to working with Esther and the Australian Unity team to create value for members and customers."

FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
