Executive Appointments

New chief investment officer at AMP Capital

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 28 SEP 2021   12:25PM

AMP Capital has appointed a chief investment officer for its real estate division, in what is a newly created role.

Robert Hattersley has been appointed to the position and will join AMP Capital early next year, reporting to head of real estate Kylie O'Connor.

Hattersley joins from Lendlease, where he was group chief investment officer.

He has been with Lendlease for 21 years and director of Lendlease Real Estate Investment Trustee board for 17 years.

Prior to joining Lendlease, Hattersley held senior roles with Mirvac including director of investments.

After commencing his new role with AMP Capital, Hattersley will be responsible for raising capital for AMP Capital Real Estate's existing funds and mandates and working with the origination team to raise capital for new products.

AMP Capital said this is a key priority for the future demerged private markets business division.

"I am thrilled to have Rob join our real estate team. His track-record of raising third-party capital, coupled with the respect he has from both local and global investors makes him a welcome addition to our strong team," O'Connor said.

"Rob will help ensure AMP Capital continues to be positioned as a leading fund manager in the market by identifying and developing assets that will deliver superior returns for our investment partners."

