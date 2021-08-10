New chief executive for JPMAM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has appointed a new chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

Andrew Creber, who has been with J.P. Morgan for more than 15 years, has been selected for the top job in the region.

He was most recently in J.P. Morgan's Singapore office as deputy chief administration officer for Asia Pacific.

Creber is an Australian citizen and will relocate to Sydney for his new position, where he will report to APAC chief executive for J.P. Morgan Asset Management Dan Watkins.

He is replacing Rachel Farrell, who retired last month after a 20-year career with J.P. Morgan.

"Andrew is a seasoned leader adept at delivering results, evidenced by his long track record of collaborative partnerships with functions across our business," Watkins said.

"With his extensive business execution experience, as well as his in-depth knowledge of our capabilities and our clients, Andrew is ideally positioned to lead our Australia business."

Commenting on his new role, Creber said part of his focus will be on sustainable investing and enhancing the firm's offerings in the alternatives space.

"Australia is an important strategic growth market for JPMAM and I'm excited to build on the strong foundation and momentum already established by our local teams. I'm looking forward to helping further strengthen our client relationships and investment capabilities," he said.

"As part of this, we will accelerate our focus on providing industry-leading sustainable investment expertise and on continuing to expand our alternatives investment offerings, as clients increasingly focus on these two critical areas."