NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Executive Appointments
Sponsored by

New chief executive for JPMAM

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  TUESDAY, 10 AUG 2021   12:29PM

J.P. Morgan Asset Management has appointed a new chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

Andrew Creber, who has been with J.P. Morgan for more than 15 years, has been selected for the top job in the region.

He was most recently in J.P. Morgan's Singapore office as deputy chief administration officer for Asia Pacific.

Creber is an Australian citizen and will relocate to Sydney for his new position, where he will report to APAC chief executive for J.P. Morgan Asset Management Dan Watkins.

He is replacing Rachel Farrell, who retired last month after a 20-year career with J.P. Morgan.

"Andrew is a seasoned leader adept at delivering results, evidenced by his long track record of collaborative partnerships with functions across our business," Watkins said.

Sponsored Video
Net zero: a positive for infrastructure investing

"With his extensive business execution experience, as well as his in-depth knowledge of our capabilities and our clients, Andrew is ideally positioned to lead our Australia business."

Commenting on his new role, Creber said part of his focus will be on sustainable investing and enhancing the firm's offerings in the alternatives space.

"Australia is an important strategic growth market for JPMAM and I'm excited to build on the strong foundation and momentum already established by our local teams. I'm looking forward to helping further strengthen our client relationships and investment capabilities," he said.

"As part of this, we will accelerate our focus on providing industry-leading sustainable investment expertise and on continuing to expand our alternatives investment offerings, as clients increasingly focus on these two critical areas."

Read more: J.P. Morgan Asset ManagementAndrew CreberDan WatkinsJ.P. Morgan f
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Eliminating debt prioritised over pension contributions
J.P. Morgan AM acquires forestry manager
J.P. Morgan makes key APAC appointment
JPMAM Australia chief to retire
JANA hires from NYSE
JPMAM unveils sustainable fund
COVID-19 to remain dominant in 2021
Alternative assets are the new bonds: JPMAM
Stimulus stutters amid record unemployment
J.P. Morgan launches ESG integration policy

Editor's Choice

Government passes continuous disclosure changes

KANIKA SOOD  |   12:40PM
The government yesterday passed changes to Corporations Act that loosens disclosure requirements for companies, while also introducing legislation to make virtual AGMs permanent.

Booming market for financial services jobs

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:30PM
According to Kaizen Recruitment, which specialises in financial services, lockdowns have not cooled a hot job market for finance professionals.

New chief executive for JPMAM

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:29PM
J.P. Morgan Asset Management has appointed a new chief executive for Australia and New Zealand.

Challenger chief executive to step down

KARREN VERGARA  |   8:31AM
The managing director and chief executive of Challenger will step down in 2022, while a deputy chief executive has also been named.

Videos

Brought to you by

Get it Daily

Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Emma Johnsen
Senior Associate
Marque Lawyers
Marisa Broome
Chairperson
Financial Planning Association of Australia
Roger Cohen
Senior Investment Specialist
BetaShares
Sonia Cruz
Head of Licensing
The Fold Legal

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
SEP
9

Technical Services Forum 

SEP
15

Best Practice Series: Managed Accounts Forum 

OCT
7

Best Practice Forum: ESG 

OCT
12

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

OCT
13

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Under the ASIC funding levy, should financial advisers be forced to pay the regulator's indirect costs (IT support, legal etc.)?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Stephen Arnold

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER
AORIS INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT PTY LTD
From humble beginnings, Aoris Investment Management founder Stephen Arnold has always been fascinated with money. He tells Kanika Sood how he took that fascination and built a business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.