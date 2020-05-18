NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Sponsored by
Multi-boutique warns of fourth quarter reckoning
BY ALLY SELBY  |  MONDAY, 18 MAY 2020   12:00PM

A $413 billion multi-boutique global asset manager has warned of an ultimate reckoning in the fourth quarter, as global bourses continue to ascend on the back of central bank and government stimulus.

Despite woeful economic data, US equity indices have been dancing to their own tune, according to Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been ruthless to companies and consumers, seen in earnings per share downward revisions (most negative on record) and economic data (equally awful)," she said.

"Yet, with high frequency data such as motor gasoline demand and phone mobility tracking enjoying an uptrend in recent weeks, April likely marked the nadir for economy activity."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

So, are markets rallying in anticipation of a recovery? Shah warned investors to brace for a period of prolonged weakness.

Aviation is likely to be the hardest hit, she said, with retail also facing the ramifications of social distancing measures for the foreseeable future - even after lockdowns are lifted.

"Market participants should anticipate a wave of business failures across many sectors and across countries," Shah said.

The fallout from struggling businesses will unfortunately not stop there, she warned.

"Bankruptcies create negative feedback loops, particularly for the labour market. A second wave of job losses is perhaps in the cards," Shah said.

Although markets may be able to look through dismal Q2 figures in anticipation of an improved third quarter, a Q4 reckoning could be on the horizon, she warned, where a second wave of job losses and business failures test global equity sentiment.

"Until a vaccine is made available, we are almost certain to see more cases," Shah said.

"But from an economic and market perspective, the key question is whether or not a second wave is severe enough to prompt governments to reintroduce lockdowns?"

Although governments may be reluctant to reintroduce lockdowns given the monstrous economic damage already done, a second surge in COVID-19 cases would leave them with no other alternative, Shah said.

"While the psychological impact on society cannot be exaggerated, the economic impact would also be devastating, with lingering long-term effects," she said.

"Household caution would likely remain elevated for an even more prolonged period, and business failures and surging unemployment would be inevitable.

"In that worst-case scenario, even the most monstrous policy stimulus could not support continued equity market gains."

Sustained, long-term fiscal and monetary stimulus will be needed to avoid the worst, she said.

"The bountiful government support packages around the world were initially considered temporary financing, but it seems that policy support will be here to stay for a while," Shah said.

"This fiscal support will need to be sustained so as to prevent a surge in bankruptcies and subsequent economic strife.

"Similarly, sustained liquidity provisions and asset purchases from central banks will be required to support the economy.

She doesn't believe markets will re-test their lows, however, warns that the arguably slow economic recovery and uncertain outlook for the pandemic should persuade investors against a pivot to risk-on positioning.

"If things go well in in the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, a stronger economic outlook may involve broad rotation away from defensives into cyclicals, from large cap to small cap, and from growth to value," Shah said.

"For the time being, however, investors should only selectively add cyclicals to their portfolios, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, positive cash flow, less leverage, and those that have a vision to benefit from new secular growth trends."

Read our full COVID-19 news coverage and analysis here.

Read more: MarketsCOVID-19Seema ShahPrincipal Global InvestorsEquities
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Compliance worse than COVID-19
Emerging markets weather varied COVID-19 storms
Insurer invokes financial hardship policy
Opportunities abound in COVID-19 environment
Property takes $237m hit
ASIC urges insurance flexibility
COVID-19 to lead to deglobalisation: Amundi
Market pain to continue: State Street
Compliance crackdown, consultations on horizon: ASX
Death of dividends greatly exaggerated: Epoch
Editor's Choice
Currency-hedged ETFs gather pace
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:49PM
Currency-hedged funds took four of the top 10 spots in ETF inflow league tables for April, in what may suggest local investors' conviction to a change in US dollar's strength.
Powerwrap inks strategic partnership
HARRISON WORLEY  |   12:21PM
Powerwrap is now the global administration partner of a New York based alternative investments platform provider.
Global investment firm appoints new head of distribution
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:05PM
T. Rowe Price has announced a new head of distribution to succeed Murray Brewer who will retire at the end of 2020 after 14 years with the firm.
Westpac admits to failures
ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:05PM
On Friday, Westpac filed its defence in the Federal Court in relation to proceedings brought by AUSTRAC regarding alleged breaches of anti-money laundering and counter terrorism financing laws.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Matthew Rady
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
ALLIANZ RETIRE+
Having turned his nose up at the idea of working in the super and retirement sector early on, Allianz Retire+ chief executive Matt Rady is now turning his attention to ensuring a higher quality retirement for all. Harrison Worley writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something WsWEypqF