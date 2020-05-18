Multi-boutique warns of fourth quarter reckoning

A $413 billion multi-boutique global asset manager has warned of an ultimate reckoning in the fourth quarter, as global bourses continue to ascend on the back of central bank and government stimulus.

Despite woeful economic data, US equity indices have been dancing to their own tune, according to Principal Global Investors chief strategist Seema Shah.

"The impact of COVID-19 has been ruthless to companies and consumers, seen in earnings per share downward revisions (most negative on record) and economic data (equally awful)," she said.

"Yet, with high frequency data such as motor gasoline demand and phone mobility tracking enjoying an uptrend in recent weeks, April likely marked the nadir for economy activity."

So, are markets rallying in anticipation of a recovery? Shah warned investors to brace for a period of prolonged weakness.

Aviation is likely to be the hardest hit, she said, with retail also facing the ramifications of social distancing measures for the foreseeable future - even after lockdowns are lifted.

"Market participants should anticipate a wave of business failures across many sectors and across countries," Shah said.

The fallout from struggling businesses will unfortunately not stop there, she warned.

"Bankruptcies create negative feedback loops, particularly for the labour market. A second wave of job losses is perhaps in the cards," Shah said.

Although markets may be able to look through dismal Q2 figures in anticipation of an improved third quarter, a Q4 reckoning could be on the horizon, she warned, where a second wave of job losses and business failures test global equity sentiment.

"Until a vaccine is made available, we are almost certain to see more cases," Shah said.

"But from an economic and market perspective, the key question is whether or not a second wave is severe enough to prompt governments to reintroduce lockdowns?"

Although governments may be reluctant to reintroduce lockdowns given the monstrous economic damage already done, a second surge in COVID-19 cases would leave them with no other alternative, Shah said.

"While the psychological impact on society cannot be exaggerated, the economic impact would also be devastating, with lingering long-term effects," she said.

"Household caution would likely remain elevated for an even more prolonged period, and business failures and surging unemployment would be inevitable.

"In that worst-case scenario, even the most monstrous policy stimulus could not support continued equity market gains."

Sustained, long-term fiscal and monetary stimulus will be needed to avoid the worst, she said.

"The bountiful government support packages around the world were initially considered temporary financing, but it seems that policy support will be here to stay for a while," Shah said.

"This fiscal support will need to be sustained so as to prevent a surge in bankruptcies and subsequent economic strife.

"Similarly, sustained liquidity provisions and asset purchases from central banks will be required to support the economy.

She doesn't believe markets will re-test their lows, however, warns that the arguably slow economic recovery and uncertain outlook for the pandemic should persuade investors against a pivot to risk-on positioning.

"If things go well in in the remainder of 2020 and into 2021, a stronger economic outlook may involve broad rotation away from defensives into cyclicals, from large cap to small cap, and from growth to value," Shah said.

"For the time being, however, investors should only selectively add cyclicals to their portfolios, focusing on companies with strong balance sheets, positive cash flow, less leverage, and those that have a vision to benefit from new secular growth trends."

