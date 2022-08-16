Most retirees want pension support through super: Report

New data shows that 70% of retirees want Age Pension support from their super fund.

Link Group's Retirement Reality: Advice and the Age Pension whitepaper reveals that 74% of women and 67% of men want more support when it comes to the Age Pension and are looking to their super funds for it.

It said the percentage difference is likely due to the widening gender gap pervading superannuation outcomes.

The report, carried out in partnership with Retirement Essentials, explored the retirement needs of almost 1000 everyday Australians aged 65 to 75, who have either applied for the Age Pension or are approaching eligibility.

It further revealed that 88% of retirees are dissatisfied with their Age Pension experience, 83% found it complicated and 77% are willing to pay up to $1000 for personalised advice.

Over half of all future Age pensioners and existing Age pensioners ranked maximising their Centrelink entitlements and retirement income as their highest concern.

The second highest was how retirees can best manage their superannuation in retirement, supporting ASIC's findings that over one-third of consumers want advice on retirement income planning.

"Retirees are clearly concerned about missing out and fear not being able to sustain themselves into old age. Solutions should focus on ensuring specific assistance around entitlements, further strengthening our insights around funds providing age pension support," it said.

The research outlays the challenge for everyday Australians but also brings to light preferences for fund solutions, specifically around accessibility, relevance and affordability.

The Retirement Income Covenant (RIC) that came into effect last month extends trustee obligations to provide and execute a cohesive retirement strategy that better supports members through decumulation. Trustees must now have a strategy that focuses on improving financial outcomes by helping retirees balance their incomes over longer life expectancies while managing potential risks

The report said the RIC is welcomed but acknowledged it can create new challenges for funds.

Another issue highlighted was the decline in advisers, since 2018 the total has dropped 30%.

"We saw a mass exodus of advisers due to extensive regulatory changes, not only have fewer new advisers joined the industry since, but the price of personal financial advice has risen substantially over the past two years. As noted in ASIC Report 627,1 it is no surprise that consumers consider advice to be too expensive," the report reads.

Link Advice general manager Duncan McPherson said the combination of challenges in navigating the process and delaying the application for the Age Pension can create a real cost to retirees' outcomes and entitlements, potentially decreasing their quality of life going into retirement.

"What is positive is that seven out of 10 retirees want their super fund to provide more retirement and age pension support. The trust is there and the opportunity to help is huge," he said.

Retirement Essentials director Jeremy Duffield said with a long retirement horizon ahead and no backpay on the age pension, retirees just can't afford to miss out on any benefits.

"That's why we think it's so important for super funds to offer help and education about the Age Pension while keeping member needs front of mind," Duffield said.

The statement added that the findings align with the RIC extending trustee obligations to provide and execute on a cohesive retirement strategy that better supports members through decumulation.

The introduction of these retirement strategies elevates the opportunity for funds to create improved support experiences that build greater confidence into retirement.

"Link Advice believes the Age Pension can be a great starting point and an improvement on existing services, specifically around guidance and advice," it said.