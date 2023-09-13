Most Australian actively managed funds lag the index

In the first half of 2023, 55% of Australian equity funds underperformed the S&P/ASX 200 index, according to the S&P Global SPIVA Australia Scorecard.

But the S&P Global SPIVA Australia Scorecard - which measures the performance of actively managed funds against their benchmarks - revealed Australian equity funds registered modest gains over the S&P/ASX 200 index in the first six months of 2023. Over this period, the S&P/ASX 200 index rose 4.5%, whereas Australian equity funds experienced slightly higher average gains - 4.6% on an equal-weighted basis and 4.7% on an asset-weighted basis.

During the same timeframe, an overwhelming majority (74%) of international equity funds underperformed their benchmark, the S&P Developed Ex-Australia LargeMidCap. The index rose 18.1%, while the active funds posted rises of 16.1% and 14.8% on an equal-weighted and asset-weighted basis. Strikingly, 95% of international equity funds failed to outperform the benchmark over a 15-year period.

"The turnaround in Australian large-cap equities from the latter half of 2022 continued in the first half of 2023, with the S&P/ASX 200 up 4.5%. Materials and Industrials were the top sectoral contributors, while outside of Australia, Information Technology was the dominant sector, contributing to almost half of the S&P Developed Ex-Australia LargeMidCap's YTD performance of 18.1%," the report said.

The report suggested that domestic fund managers could find a performance edge by focusing more on international equities. Its data showed that during years when international equities outperform Australian large caps, the rate of underperformance among actively managed Australian equity funds tends to decrease.

"In the first half of 2023, the S&P Developed Ex-Australia LargeMidCap outperformed by 14%. This may have created a tailwind for domestic active managers looking overseas for excess returns, along with a corresponding higher hurdle for international equity managers, which perhaps helped to explain the 74% underperformance rate for the International Equity General category," the report said.

Meanwhile, the report noted "moderate" liquidation rates, with international equity funds experiencing the highest rate of attrition with 3.5% being merged or liquidated. Interestingly, 57.7% of funds across all categories were either merged or liquidated over a 15-year span.

The S&P Global Australian Persistence Scorecard, released earlier this year, showed poor performance is a key indicator of future fund closures. The report demonstrated that nearly half of actively managed funds ranking in the bottom performance quartile over the five years ending December 2017 liquidated within the subsequent five years.

As previously reported by Financial Standard, that report also revealed that active management performance is generally short-lived. Remarkably, almost no Australian funds remained consistently in the top performance quartile within their respective investment categories over a five-year period.