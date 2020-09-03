NEWS
Investment
Morningstar upgrades four, downgrades 10
BY ALLY SELBY  |  THURSDAY, 3 SEP 2020   12:19PM

Following a qualitative review of 69 Australian fixed-interest strategies, ratings house Morningstar has made 15 changes; including upgrades, downgrades, and dropping its coverage of one strategy.

The changes are attributable to Morningstar's revised analyst ratings methodology, which it says, more explicitly accounts for historical performance of funds against their category index, as well as individual fund-level fees.

"We take a medium- to long-term outlook when determining qualitative recommendations," it said.

"Our views about the merits of investment strategies can shift based on specific factors such as team composition, process changes, and our degree of relative conviction."

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
8 reasons to hold high grade bonds today

Strategies updated following the review include AMP Capital's Australian Bond, which has been upgraded from bronze to silver.

"AMP Capital has continued to show the fruits of its positive attributes: a sharp team, a thoughtful approach, and an inexpensive fee," Morningstar said.

Dimensional's Global Bond Trust also received an upgrade from neutral to bronze, with the research house noting that it had held several reservations surrounding the applicability of the fund's reward-for-risk approach.

However, Morningstar said: "Dimensional has been able to handle periods such as when yield curves have become flat or even inverted, its duration floor not proving a hindrance."

Nikko Asset Management's Australian Bond was also upgraded from neutral to bronze, which Morningstar noted followed a spate of team changes in 2017 while still delivering results. Fees were also cut to 0.3% in 2018, which Morningstar said made it "increasingly convinced in the strategy's overall merits".

Vanguard was the last strategy to receive an upgrade on the annual review, with its Australian Government Bond Index lifting from neutral to bronze.

"This strategy has become more appealing following its fee cut to 0.24% in June 2019, down from 0.29%," Morningstar said.

"This improved pricing reduces these prior concerns, and under our revised Analyst Ratings framework Vanguard Australian Government Bond Index stacks up as a worthy Morningstar Medalist."

Various strategies were downgraded by Morningstar from silver to bronze in its annual fixed-interest review, including Franklin Templeton's Multisector Bond, Legg Mason Brandywine Global Opportunistic Fixed Income, Macquarie Income Opportunities, Schroders' Fixed Income Fund - Wholesale, UBS Australian Bond Fund, and UBS Diversified Fixed Income Fund.

Meantime, Dimensional's Five Year Diversified Fixed Interest fund, iShares Core Global Corporate Bond ETF, Payden Global Income Opportunities, and Vanguard International Credit Securities Index Fund and ETF, were all downgraded from bronze to neutral.

Morningstar also initiated coverage of two strategies following the review; the Altius Sustainable Bond Fund (neutral) and BetaShares Legg Mason Australian Bond ETF (silver).

The Altius strategy is "run by experienced personnel that have a genuine approach to sustainable fixed-income investing", Morningstar said.

"That said, the overall appeal of this strategy isn't definitively above par, especially with regard to managing interest-rate duration, which dampens our enthusiasm."

In comparison, the BetaShares Legg Mason strategy is a mirror of the long-running and successful unlisted Australian bond strategy run by Western Asset, Morningstar said.

"We recognise the transparency this portfolio offers with daily holdings disclosure as being conducive to keeping bid-ask spreads tight, assisted by the relatively plain-vanilla securities held," it said.

"As such, this gives us confidence that investors in this strategy will have a positive experience over the long haul."

Following a lack of client demand, Morningstar discontinued its coverage of BNY Mellon's Standish Global Bond.

Only one strategy was awarded a gold medal in the annual review: PIMCO's Australian Bond Wholesale fund.

Read more: MorningstarDimensionalLegg MasonVanguardAltiusAMP CapitalBetaSharesUBSBNY MellonFranklin TempletoniSharesMacquarieNikko Asset ManagementPaydenPIMCOSchroders
LIC seeks conversion to ETF
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:47PM
In a rare move, a listed investment company is looking to convert to an ETF in an attempt to close discount for investors.
Latest News
