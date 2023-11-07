Newspaper icon
Morningstar executive lands at ART

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 7 NOV 2023   12:38PM

Australian Retirement Trust (ART) has nabbed a Morningstar executive who most recently spearheaded institutional portfolios and solutions at the research house.

Jody Fitzgerald will join the $260 billion super fund in late January 2024 as head of investment resilience and planning.

Fitzgerald is currently Morningstar Investment Management's head of institutional portfolio management and solutions, a role she took in 2018.

She was previously Australian Unity Investments' head of investment product and strategy.

Fitzgerald served in various senior positions that included head of investment product and research at UBS Wealth Management, investment strategist at Deutsche Asset Management, and Skandia's head of retail investment services.

In her new role, Fitzgerald will be accountable for ensuring investment portfolios and investment capability can consistently navigate and adapt the investment landscape, ART chief investment officer Ian Patrick said.

"Jody brings to Australian Retirement Trust a wealth of capability and experience in investment management and business leadership roles, and we look forward to her contribution to deliver on our vision to be Australia's most chosen and trusted retirement partner," he said.

Fitzgerald joins several Morningstar senior leaders who have recently exited amid a restructure of its manager selection and portfolio management team.

Aman Ramrakha, the director for manager selection services, left in September after more than seven years.

Director of manager research APAC Tim Murphy left in late December 2022 and recently resurfaced at Insight Investment Consultants as a director and head of research.

