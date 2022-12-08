Morningstar restructures investment team

Morningstar Australia has announced a restructuring of its manager selection and portfolio management team, bidding farewell to its longstanding director of manager research.

The financial services firm said its manager selection sector, which previously sat within its manager research group, will move into its investment team.

As a result, Morningstar's director of manager research APAC Tim Murphy will leave the firm.

Morningstar said: "As part of this change, we mutually agreed with Tim Murphy that now was the right time for Tim to take on a new challenge and he will be leaving Morningstar immediately."

"Tim is a 15-year veteran of our business and was instrumental in the growth of our research capabilities, business and brand in Australia and New Zealand. I want to thank Tim for his many contributions over the years and wish him all the best for the next step in his career."

Current Morningstar director manager selection services Aman Ramrakha will transition into the investment team in January. He will report to the head of portfolio management and solutions Jody Fitzgerald.

Current director, manager of research ratings Asia- Pacific Annika Bradley will continue to oversee the qualitative research and ratings on Australian and New Zealand fund managers as the firm grows its manager research client base.

Morningstar's investment team is led by chief investment officer APAC Matt Wacher and is responsible for capital markets, asset allocation, portfolio construction and managed portfolio activities. Over the past decade, the manager selection team has been building model portfolios for advisers and individual investor clients as well as servicing institutional clients, Morningstar said.

These model portfolios have increasingly been developed collaboratively with the Morningstar investment team.

Morningstar added: "We are confident integrating these capabilities into one team will enhance Morningstar's investment solutions and ensure that we meet the evolving needs of our clients."