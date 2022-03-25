More Diversa super products to wind up

Citing members' best interests, the trustee is closing several of OneSuper's sub-plans due to lack of scale.

Diversa Trustees' OneSuper, formerly known as Smartsave, is home to 14 superannuation offerings including Allan Gray Superannuation, GROW Super and Superhero.

The OneSuper lineup also includes several lesser-known products such as Brightday, MYONESUPER and Super Prophets - three sub-plans Diversa has decided to wind up.

As at 31 December 2021, OneSuper had total funds under management of $1.35 billion; just $28.8 million of this was held in Brightday ($14.8m), MYONESUPER ($10.3m) and Super Prophets ($3.7m).

Diversa put the closure down to regulatory change and pressure and the shifting super landscape.

"These changes have increased the complexity and cost of administering superannuation funds resulting in potentially poor outcomes for members where there is insufficient scale," Diversa wrote to members.

"With consideration of these changes and the ever-evolving regulatory landscape, Diversa Trustees Limited has made the decision that it would be in the best financial interests of members to close..."

The options were all closed to new members on February 25 and existing members were given notice of the options' closure the same day and had until this week to notify the fund of what to do with their savings. Their options were to transfer to another super fund of their choice or rollover into another Diversa sub-plan YourChoice Super.

Those members that didn't decide will have their retirement savings sold down to cash and transferred to the ATO commencing April 11.

The decision to close Brightday, MYONESUPER and Super Prophets follows GigSuper - also a Diversa product - going into administration with about $2.8 million in FUM.

Another sub-plan Diversa oversaw, Zuper, also closed in 2021 after failing to reach sufficient scale. Its closure came less than a year after it was transferred to OneSuper (then Smartsave) as part of a merger with industry fund LESF Super.

At the end of 2021, OneSuper had about 28,000 members across its 14 sub-plans, according to APRA data. At that time, its more widely recognised products, GROW Super and Superhero had $47.18 million and $70.44 million in FUM respectively.

YourChoice Super, the sub-plan members of the closing products were encouraged to roll into, is the largest of those remaining with total FUM of about $290 million.