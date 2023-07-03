Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Regulatory

More assets held in Choice over MySuper: APRA figures

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  MONDAY, 3 JUL 2023   12:51PM

More member assets are held in Choice products than in MySuper options, according to quarterly superannuation industry statistics by APRA.

As of March 31, Choice products held $1.09 trillion of the total member assets held in APRA-regulated funds ($2.1 trillion), overshadowing the $875 billion held in MySuper products.

But MySuper member accounts (14.1 million) outnumber Choice accounts (7.4 million).

APRA data also revealed that of Choice products, accumulation products represented the majority, with 530 out of 954 products. Accumulation products hold $682 billion of the total assets held in Choice.

On the other hand, transition to retirement and retirement products, despite lesser product numbers (148 and 276 respectively), hold $12 billion and $396 billion respectively.

Choice accumulation members boast an average account balance of $112,000. Those transitioning to retirement hold an average $192,000, and members already in their retirement years hold an average balance of $316,000.

Sponsored Video
Build your 1st mortgage commercial investment portfolio

Of note, the average MySuper account holds $62,000.

APRA publishes statistics on the superannuation industry on a quarterly basis, but under new reporting standards implemented in Phase 1 of the Superannuation Data Transformation project, the regulator released the inaugural quarterly superannuation product statistics.

The quarterly superannuation product statistics lists all products by each APRA-regulated super fund, including the investment menus and investment options available through those products.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said: "This new publication provides greater clarity on how fees, costs and investment returns compare across the industry for all MySuper products and a wide range of choice investment options."

"It is the latest in a new series of quarterly and annual superannuation publications that aim to improve the breadth, depth and quality of data available to trustees, fund members and other stakeholders."

Read more: APRAMySuperChoice productMargaret Cole
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

OnePath fined over MySuper bungle
Cbus delivers strong returns, grapples property headwinds
Labor advances super performance test changes
FRAA releases draft APRA, ASIC metrics
Trustees must do better on account consolidation: ASIC
Small super funds admonish APRA
Consultation opens on NALI reforms
Treasury mandates APRA consider climate risks in duties
SMSFs continue to fly solo
Decade-long Santos well leak prompts investor concern

Editor's Choice

Cromwell, Value Partners group join forces

CHLOE WALKER
Cromwell Property Group (Cromwell) and Hong Kong-based asset manager Value Partners Group have established a joint venture, exchanging on the sale of a 50% stake in the Cromwell Italy Urban Logistics Fund assets.

Mercer appoints three new directors

ANDREW MCKEAN
Mercer has appointed three non-executive directors to its fiduciary boards, bringing experience at the likes of J.P. Morgan and Sunsuper.

Rising costs bite asset owners

KARREN VERGARA
The cost to do business for asset owners is becoming more expensive, as many report a 34% jump in fund servicing expenses over the last three years as they also grapple with lower management fees.

Apostle links with venture capital firm

KARREN VERGARA
The $5 billion ethical fund manager has joined forces with a US venture capital firm that will expose sophisticated local investors to disruptive technology startups.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
JUL
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Cairns 

JUL
19

Advisers Big Day Out - Sunshine Coast 

JUL
20

Advisers Big Day Out - Gold Coast 

JUL
25

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

JUL
26

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Marcus Price

CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
IRESS MARKET TECHNOLOGY LIMITED
The financial services industry is awash with often convoluted and showy hierarchies and titles, but Iress chief executive Marcus Price has zero interest in that ostentatious dance. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Copyright © 1992-2023 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.