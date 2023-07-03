More assets held in Choice over MySuper: APRA figures

More member assets are held in Choice products than in MySuper options, according to quarterly superannuation industry statistics by APRA.

As of March 31, Choice products held $1.09 trillion of the total member assets held in APRA-regulated funds ($2.1 trillion), overshadowing the $875 billion held in MySuper products.

But MySuper member accounts (14.1 million) outnumber Choice accounts (7.4 million).

APRA data also revealed that of Choice products, accumulation products represented the majority, with 530 out of 954 products. Accumulation products hold $682 billion of the total assets held in Choice.

On the other hand, transition to retirement and retirement products, despite lesser product numbers (148 and 276 respectively), hold $12 billion and $396 billion respectively.

Choice accumulation members boast an average account balance of $112,000. Those transitioning to retirement hold an average $192,000, and members already in their retirement years hold an average balance of $316,000.

Of note, the average MySuper account holds $62,000.

APRA publishes statistics on the superannuation industry on a quarterly basis, but under new reporting standards implemented in Phase 1 of the Superannuation Data Transformation project, the regulator released the inaugural quarterly superannuation product statistics.

The quarterly superannuation product statistics lists all products by each APRA-regulated super fund, including the investment menus and investment options available through those products.

APRA deputy chair Margaret Cole said: "This new publication provides greater clarity on how fees, costs and investment returns compare across the industry for all MySuper products and a wide range of choice investment options."

"It is the latest in a new series of quarterly and annual superannuation publications that aim to improve the breadth, depth and quality of data available to trustees, fund members and other stakeholders."