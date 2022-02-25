Mirae to launch local ETF suite

Mirae Asset Global Investments will make a big play for the local exchange-traded fund market, confirming it will launch a suite of products before the end of the year.

The US$229 billion Korean asset manager is due to launch Global X, an ETF specialist with roots in New York that has some 91 products on offer.

Mirae chief executive for Australia Kris Walesby, the former chief executive of ETF Securities who joined the firm in July 2021, will prioritise his efforts in rapidly building Global X in Australia, starting with financial advisers.

Earlier that year, TA Associates took about a 50% stake in BetaShares Holdings, replacing Mirae's holding and some minority shareholders. The sale price and actual stake were not disclosed.

Global X, headed by chief executive Luis Berruga, offers ETFs across different thematics, niche exposures, as well as income-focused products. In the US, Global X is set to launch about five new products this year.

"Mirae bought Global X in 2018. At that point, it was an American-only ETF provider that had about $16 billion in assets. That now sits at about $50 billion," Walesby told Financial Standard.

"In bringing Global X to Australia, we want to bring its original thinking to Australia."

Together with the new venture, Walesby said Mirae will also focus on building the local actively managed fund capabilities, on top of two unlisted mutual funds that are currently on offer, which have plans to list in the near future.

"We have other emerging markets and Asian-focused fund opportunities on the active side that we intend to bring here as well," Walseby said.

"We're looking to begin the listing of our ETF range in Australia in the early September 2022 quarter. For financial advisers and professional investors, we are already doing a lot of education work with them on our existing range."

Mirae has about $375 million in assets it manages locally, the majority of which comes from the institutional channel.