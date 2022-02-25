NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Mirae to launch local ETF suite

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  FRIDAY, 25 FEB 2022   12:32PM

Mirae Asset Global Investments will make a big play for the local exchange-traded fund market, confirming it will launch a suite of products before the end of the year.

The US$229 billion Korean asset manager is due to launch Global X, an ETF specialist with roots in New York that has some 91 products on offer.

Mirae chief executive for Australia Kris Walesby, the former chief executive of ETF Securities who joined the firm in July 2021, will prioritise his efforts in rapidly building Global X in Australia, starting with financial advisers.

Earlier that year, TA Associates took about a 50% stake in BetaShares Holdings, replacing Mirae's holding and some minority shareholders. The sale price and actual stake were not disclosed.

Global X, headed by chief executive Luis Berruga, offers ETFs across different thematics, niche exposures, as well as income-focused products. In the US, Global X is set to launch about five new products this year.

"Mirae bought Global X in 2018. At that point, it was an American-only ETF provider that had about $16 billion in assets. That now sits at about $50 billion," Walesby told Financial Standard.

"In bringing Global X to Australia, we want to bring its original thinking to Australia."

Together with the new venture, Walesby said Mirae will also focus on building the local actively managed fund capabilities, on top of two unlisted mutual funds that are currently on offer, which have plans to list in the near future.

"We have other emerging markets and Asian-focused fund opportunities on the active side that we intend to bring here as well," Walseby said.

"We're looking to begin the listing of our ETF range in Australia in the early September 2022 quarter. For financial advisers and professional investors, we are already doing a lot of education work with them on our existing range."

Mirae has about $375 million in assets it manages locally, the majority of which comes from the institutional channel.

Read more: Global XMirae Asset Global InvestmentsBetaSharesETF SecuritiesFinancial StandardKris WalesbyLuis BerrugaTA Associates
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Low fees, niche sectors win ETF war
MAX Awards 2022: Nominations open
ETF industry loses $5bn
Magellan fund loses $1bn in five months
AIST, MetLife tackle underinsurance issue
BetaShares launches new bond ETF
BetaShares adds e-commerce ETF to thematic range
Quay unveils currency hedged fund
Plato launches net zero fund
The future is bright for BT: Rady

Editor's Choice

Chief economist: Is this a buy op?

BENJAMIN ONG  |   11:45AM
What impact will the war in Ukraine have on Australia? Chief economist Ben Ong writes.

EM investors brace for geopolitical impact

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:34PM
Russia's shocking attack on the Ukraine has far-reaching implications for emerging markets investors.

Mirae to launch local ETF suite

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:32PM
Mirae Asset Global Investments will make a big play for the local exchange-traded fund market, confirming it will launch a suite of products before the end of the year.

Schroders restructures team, appoints investments lead

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:38PM
Schroders has created the role of chief investment officer, Australia, while also making two leadership appointments within its multi-asset and fixed income teams.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Dermot Ryan
Co-Portfolio Manager, Income
AMP Capital Investors
Bronwyn Yates
Director, Client & Business Solutions
Russell Investments
Brett Davies
Partner
Legal Consolidated Barristers & Solicitors
Matt Siddick
Senior Director, Operational Risk Solutions
bfinance Australia

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
MAR
23

Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 

MAR
24

Advisers Big Day Out - Melbourne 

MAR
29

Advisers Big Day Out - Brisbane 

MAR
30

Advisers Big Day Out - Sydney 

APR
4

Chief Economists Forum 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  Are you happy with the government's backflip on adviser education standards, saying 10 years' experience, a clean record and a tertiary-level ethics subject is satisfactory?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Camilla Love

MANAGING DIRECTOR
EINVEST AUSTRALIA
After spending an illustrious career at Perennial Partners, Camilla Love was tasked with her toughest gig yet - founding its subsidiary, eInvest. Annabelle Dickson writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2022 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.