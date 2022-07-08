Newspaper icon
Ministers told to divest shareholdings

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  FRIDAY, 8 JUL 2022   12:52PM

Under a new code of conduct introduced by Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, federal ministers must divest any direct investments held outside of a public superannuation fund, listed managed funds and some trust arrangements.

The code of conduct for ministers states that ministers must divest themselves of "investments and other interests in any public or private company or business" other than investments held within a public super fund and publicly listed managed fund.

Ministers may also retain trust arrangements where the trust's investments are broadly diversified and the minister has no influence over investment decisions, and the fund or trust does not invest significantly in one particular business sector. Blind trusts are explicitly banned under the code.

In divesting, it will not be acceptable to transfer investments to a family member or to a nominee or private trust, the code states.

Further, if a minister becomes aware that a fund or trust is invested in a company that might present a perceived conflict of interest, the Prime Minister must be informed at once and the investment liquidated if required.

Ministers will be held personally accountable for any private interests they hold, even where the management of those interests has been delegated.

When it comes to family members, the code says ministers must encourage family members to dispose of or refrain from investing in shares in companies that operate in their area of responsibility. Where an investment by family members derives a beneficial interest and could be seen as a conflict, "those interests should be structured so that the minister exercises no control over the investment".

In an interview with Sunrise this morning, Albanese said transparency is needed, citing former Attorney-General Christian Porter.

"You can do the great job of being a minister in the Australian government, that should be your focus. Not worrying about your personal finances into the future. And there inevitably will be conflicts raised, issues raised," he said.

"We had the extraordinary circumstances of the former Attorney-General having a so-called blind trust to raise money for his legal case. That really exposed the weakness in the system, because how did people know where to donate to this so-called blind trust?

"I mean, it just failed the credibility test. And I want politics to be cleaned up. That's why my government will establish an anti-corruption commission. And that's why we will have strict adherence to the code of conduct."

