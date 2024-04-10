Mercury Capital acquires KKR's stake in Findex

Mercury Capital will acquire KKR's 40% stake in wealth management and advisory firm Findex.

The partnership will leverage Mercury Capital's understanding of the Australian and New Zealand markets and their experience working with business owners and management teams to deliver "exceptional" growth outcomes. It will also focus on building the Findex team and investing further in technology to help grow its business to its target markets.

"... this partnership enhances our ability to respond to the urgent need for cost-effective, high-quality, integrated financial advice across Australia and New Zealand," Findex chief executive Matt Games said.

"Our scale and record of outstanding investment performance, delivered through our market leading Wealth Accounting model is expected to be further enhanced by the partnership with Mercury."

Having expanded its accounting services and wealth management solutions to more than 100 locations across Australia and New Zealand, Games added that this partnership will help the company achieve its goal to triple in size over the next five years.

Mercury Capital founder and chief executive Clark Perkins said the firm was attracted to Findex's "unmatched competitive position" in both wealth management and accounting services, and its compelling regional foothold outside metro areas.

"Findex's strong growth profile, management capabilities, deep digital investment and low-risk salaried adviser model which brings accountants and financial planners together under one roof creates an exciting opportunity for enhanced, market-leading service provision," Perkins said.

"It positions Findex to continue to significantly expand its business across Australia and New Zealand."

Findex founder and managing director Spiro Paule said the new relationship with Mercury Capital demonstrates that Findex is comfortable with partnering with smart capital to better enable it to further expand and enhance best-in-class financial services to a vast demographic of business and private clients which are typically under-served, particularly in regional areas.

"... Findex's model of combining best practice wealth management advice with accounting services via the one skilled multi-disciplinary firm is undoubtedly leading the charge in the industry and saving businesses and the people in them significant time and money," Paule said.