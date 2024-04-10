Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Mercury Capital acquires KKR's stake in Findex

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  WEDNESDAY, 10 APR 2024   12:49PM

Mercury Capital will acquire KKR's 40% stake in wealth management and advisory firm Findex.

The partnership will leverage Mercury Capital's understanding of the Australian and New Zealand markets and their experience working with business owners and management teams to deliver "exceptional" growth outcomes. It will also focus on building the Findex team and investing further in technology to help grow its business to its target markets.

"... this partnership enhances our ability to respond to the urgent need for cost-effective, high-quality, integrated financial advice across Australia and New Zealand," Findex chief executive Matt Games said.

"Our scale and record of outstanding investment performance, delivered through our market leading Wealth Accounting model is expected to be further enhanced by the partnership with Mercury."

Sponsored by Macquarie Asset
Fixed income ETFs: The opportunity is now

Having expanded its accounting services and wealth management solutions to more than 100 locations across Australia and New Zealand, Games added that this partnership will help the company achieve its goal to triple in size over the next five years.

Mercury Capital founder and chief executive Clark Perkins said the firm was attracted to Findex's "unmatched competitive position" in both wealth management and accounting services, and its compelling regional foothold outside metro areas.

"Findex's strong growth profile, management capabilities, deep digital investment and low-risk salaried adviser model which brings accountants and financial planners together under one roof creates an exciting opportunity for enhanced, market-leading service provision," Perkins said.

"It positions Findex to continue to significantly expand its business across Australia and New Zealand."

Findex founder and managing director Spiro Paule said the new relationship with Mercury Capital demonstrates that Findex is comfortable with partnering with smart capital to better enable it to further expand and enhance best-in-class financial services to a vast demographic of business and private clients which are typically under-served, particularly in regional areas.

"... Findex's model of combining best practice wealth management advice with accounting services via the one skilled multi-disciplinary firm is undoubtedly leading the charge in the industry and saving businesses and the people in them significant time and money," Paule said.

Read more: FindexMercury CapitalAustraliaKKRClark PerkinsMatt GrimesSpiro PauleWealth Accounting
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

GBST develops private equity platform
ASX settles $1.05m fine for transparency failures
Advisers show growing interest in ASX-listed Bitcoin ETF
AustralianSuper to deploy £8 billion in the UK
'ASX Wolf' Tyson Scholz bankrupt in ASIC crackdown
Aware, Macquarie partner on green finance
VanEck establishes foothold in Brisbane
Bragg calls for another Financial System Inquiry, critiques ASIC, APRA
Family offices choose private credit: Survey
Centric hires chief client officer

Editor's Choice

Job flexibility, labour market delay retirement age

KARREN VERGARA
Job flexibility and a tight labour market are keeping more Australians at work, research from KPMG finds, giving rise to a delay in their retirement.

James Mawhinney arrested as Mayfair 101 saga rolls on

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney has vowed to defend the latest charges laid in relation to ASIC's ongoing investigations, following his arrest yesterday.

GBST develops private equity platform

ANDREW MCKEAN
Wealth management software business GBST has collaborated with Luna Partners to create a technology platform that connects investors and managers to the wholesale private equity market.

Global X adds new AI ETF

ELIZA BAVIN
The new ETF will be the first dedicated artificial intelligence ETF launched in Australia.

Videos

Brought to you by
MORE VIDEOS

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
APR
24

Ideas for Impact - Accelerating Australia's Energy Transition 

MAY
14-15

SIAA 2024 

MAY
23

Future Investment Forum 

JUN
6

MAX & Investment Leadership Awards 

JUN
13

Technical Services Forum 

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Fiona Mann

HEAD OF LISTED EQUITIES AND ESG
BRIGHTER SUPER
Brighter Super head of listed equities and ESG Fiona Mann was shaped by a childhood steeped in military-like discipline and global nomadism. Andrew McKean writes.
READ MORE
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
ISS - Institutional Shareholder Services, © Copyright 2024, All Rights Reserved
MarketSage  -  MarketPulse  -  MarketPro  -  MarketReach