Mercer pumps $100m into Perennial Partners strategy

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  MONDAY, 25 JUL 2022   12:39PM

Mercer Investments handed a $100 million mandate to Perennial Partners, for investment in its Better Future Strategy.

The RIAA certified Better Future Strategy is an actively managed portfolio focused on ethical small and mid-cap companies.

A significant portion of the portfolio is invested in companies which operate in global markets, in areas that improve environmental or social outcomes such as healthcare, education, renewable energy, technology improving energy efficiency or resource use, as well as technology improving occupational health and safety outcomes.

The portfolio excludes thermal coal, met coal, uranium, oil and gas, alcohol, tobacco, weapons, old growth logging, gambling, pornography, toxic pesticides, and live exports. It employs a proprietary ESG&E (environmental, social, governance and engagement) scoring system in selecting stocks with E, S, and G each weighted 20% while engagement has a 40% weighting.

Commenting on the mandate, Perennial Better Future portfolio manager Damian Cottier said it is pleasing to be recognised for a differentiated and authentic approach to ESG and sustainable investing.

"We are leveraging Perennial's large and experienced investment team to find companies that are shaping a better future while pursuing strong, consistent returns for our investors," Cottier said.

"In this way, we are empowering investors and companies that are seeking to shape a better future.

"Mercer's significant commitment to Perennial Better Future is a vote of confidence in our process and approach to sustainable investment.

During the last 12 months, the Perennial Better Future Trust has experienced strong growth in funds under management, which according to the firm is now at $220 million.

"It is a key goal of the trust to demonstrate that there is no performance trade-off investing in companies shaping a better future," Cottier said.

"Since its inception over four years ago, the Trust has delivered a +7.0% p.a. return net of fees, outperforming the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index benchmark by +5.1% p.a."

Read more: Perennial PartnersMercer InvestmentsDamian CottierRIAA
