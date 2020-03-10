Mercer chief executive to step down

Mercer Australia chief executive Ben Walsh is set to leave the global consulting firm within months, with an internal candidate picked to succeed him in the interim.

In a statement, Mercer revealed Walsh would end his four year tenure as head of the firm's Australian operations on April 30.

Mercer head of industry and public sector superannuation Jo-Anne Bloch will step into Walsh's vacant role in the interim, with the former Financial Planning Association of Australia chief executive to begin her new role on April 30.

Bloch will also succeed Walsh as Mercer's Pacific zone leader.

Mercer president David Anderson paid tribute to Walsh's contribution to the firm, which began in the early 1990s when he joined as a graduate.

"Ben has been a valued and highly respected colleague for 26 years," Anderson said.

"We are proud of the many accomplishments of our teams in the Pacific under Ben's leadership and we wish him every success for the future."

Anderson said Bloch was well-known and respected by people both within and outside the organisation, and confirmed the transition of responsibility would be complete by May.

"Jo-Anne Bloch, head of industry and public sector superannuation for Australia, will step into the role of interim Pacific zone leader and Australia chief executive effective from April 30," Anderson said.

Jo-Anne is well-known to our clients and colleagues and has long been a well-respected leader at Mercer. We are proud of the achievements of our teams in Australia and New Zealand as they continue to make a difference in people's lives."

Bloch was profiled by FS Super in its final edition of 2019, where she spoke candidly about her time working with former New South Wales Premier Bob Carr, and revealed trust to currently be the most pressing issue for the superannuation sector.