NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Superannuation
ME Bank saga could impact super funds
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 7 MAY 2020   12:05PM

ME Bank has come under fire after customers received letters telling them the redraw balances on their mortgages had been dramatically slashed without any warning.

One letter from ME Bank, seen by Financial Standard, showed a customer's redraw balance had been slashed from $92,700 (as at 17 April 2020) to $76,200 on 23 April 2020 (or by $16,500).

The customer, who has less than $10,000 remaining on their mortgage and has been an ME Bank customer for over a decade, received the letter days after the redraw balance had been lowered.

Compounding the confusion, this customer hadn't had any communication from the bank about their redraw balance changing for at least a year.

Sponsored by Jamieson Coote Bonds
Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

The customers who were impacted from this move by ME Bank held what the bank terms "legacy home loans" written more than five years ago.

Most of them have their mortgage with ME Bank because they were a member of one of the 26 industry super funds that own the bank.

Financial Standard reached out to several of the bank's industry fund owners but all declined to comment.

Centaur Financial Services managing director and financial adviser Hugh Robertson pointed out ME Bank might have just passed on the problem to its stakeholders.

"If these customers suddenly can't access this money and they need $10,000. Guess where they're going to get that $10,000 from now?" Robertson said.

"They're going to take it out of super. Instead of taking it out of cash, I'm now taking it out of devalued assets."

For Robertson the move to suddenly take away redraw facilities from people paying off mortgages is not in anyone's best interest.

In ordinary circumstances, he said, people see redraw facilities as savings. And even a financial adviser would see it that way.

"People see a redraw as a backup cash reserve. They see it as something they can use for a holiday, for their kids' educations, for renovations," Robertson said.

"Slashing redraw balances greatly disadvantages people. And these people thought they had a very vanilla, ordinary lending feature."

That said, Robertson prefers to see his clients have offset accounts.

Where a redraw balance means that as you pay down your loan the bank allows you to draw a portion of that back out again, an offset account is a separate bank account that offsets the interest you would pay on your loan.

Robertson said it's not uncommon for people, even professional financial advisers, to not really understand the difference between a redraw facility and an offset account.

But, he said, a bank could never absorb an offset account into a customer's loan.

Part of the pain for ME Bank mortgage customers comes from the fact that many would have been paying off their loan at a much faster rate than they otherwise would have due to the benefit of having a redraw balance, Robertson said.

"You think why would you have your savings in a bank account earning less than 1% interest when you could put it towards your loan where you pay 4% interest, knowing that you have that redraw there," he said.

ME Bank has apologised for the action and said it is in the process of contacting affected customers to see if they need additional support. However, it maintains the action was in the best interests of customers and has not said it will return the money.

"We understand that the change has caused concern to some customers, particularly in the current environment," a spokesperson for the bank said.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority is responding to the issue, having activated its significant event response plan on May 5 in preparation for an influx of complaints.

Read more: ME BankCentaur Financial ServicesHugh Robertson
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
UK asset manager acquires stake in retirement funder
ISA demands pull Combet from ME Bank
Bank of Mum and Dad forking out serious dosh
New operations chief at ME Bank
IOOF expands advice team
ASIC super specialist joins AIST
La Trobe Financial expands executive team
The highest honour: 2018 AOTY reflects on win
Suncorp Super appoints new chair
ME Bank adds new chair, directors
Editor's Choice
Software provider launches ERS tech solution
ALLY SELBY
Bravura has launched a new technology solution that will enable its clients to better manage early release requests.
Industry fund swaps insurers
KANIKA SOOD
An industry fund is moving from MLC Life to OnePath as its life insurer effective July 1 and has notified members of changes to its offering.
No change of mind for ERS
ELIZA BAVIN  |   12:25PM
The Australian Taxation Office has said members who change their mind over the Early Release Super scheme will not be able to withdraw their applications.
ASX appoints compliance chief
ALLY SELBY  |   11:54AM
The ASX has appointed a new chief compliance officer, as the incumbent prepares to step down after a decade in the role.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
Joe Perri
Director
Joe Perri & Associates Pty Ltd
Josh Dalton
Director
Dalton Financial Partners
Anne Hamieh
Head of Distribution and Marketing
Xplore Wealth
Margaret Franklin
Chief Executive Officer
CFA Institute
Infographic: AIA Vitality supporting healthier, longer, better lives
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
Marsha Beck
MANAGING DIRECTOR AUSTRALIA
AMP CAPITAL INVESTORS LIMITED
For AMP Capital managing director, Australia Marsha Beck the only limits to what can be achieved are those we create in our own minds. Elizabeth McArthur writes.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
OTHER PUBLICATIONS
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Get the free iPad app
Download the Financial Standard iPad app for FREE.
DOWNLOAD
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something er8COLda