ME Bank saga could impact super funds

ME Bank has come under fire after customers received letters telling them the redraw balances on their mortgages had been dramatically slashed without any warning.

One letter from ME Bank, seen by Financial Standard, showed a customer's redraw balance had been slashed from $92,700 (as at 17 April 2020) to $76,200 on 23 April 2020 (or by $16,500).

The customer, who has less than $10,000 remaining on their mortgage and has been an ME Bank customer for over a decade, received the letter days after the redraw balance had been lowered.

Compounding the confusion, this customer hadn't had any communication from the bank about their redraw balance changing for at least a year.

The customers who were impacted from this move by ME Bank held what the bank terms "legacy home loans" written more than five years ago.

Most of them have their mortgage with ME Bank because they were a member of one of the 26 industry super funds that own the bank.

Financial Standard reached out to several of the bank's industry fund owners but all declined to comment.

Centaur Financial Services managing director and financial adviser Hugh Robertson pointed out ME Bank might have just passed on the problem to its stakeholders.

"If these customers suddenly can't access this money and they need $10,000. Guess where they're going to get that $10,000 from now?" Robertson said.

"They're going to take it out of super. Instead of taking it out of cash, I'm now taking it out of devalued assets."

For Robertson the move to suddenly take away redraw facilities from people paying off mortgages is not in anyone's best interest.

In ordinary circumstances, he said, people see redraw facilities as savings. And even a financial adviser would see it that way.

"People see a redraw as a backup cash reserve. They see it as something they can use for a holiday, for their kids' educations, for renovations," Robertson said.

"Slashing redraw balances greatly disadvantages people. And these people thought they had a very vanilla, ordinary lending feature."

That said, Robertson prefers to see his clients have offset accounts.

Where a redraw balance means that as you pay down your loan the bank allows you to draw a portion of that back out again, an offset account is a separate bank account that offsets the interest you would pay on your loan.

Robertson said it's not uncommon for people, even professional financial advisers, to not really understand the difference between a redraw facility and an offset account.

But, he said, a bank could never absorb an offset account into a customer's loan.

Part of the pain for ME Bank mortgage customers comes from the fact that many would have been paying off their loan at a much faster rate than they otherwise would have due to the benefit of having a redraw balance, Robertson said.

"You think why would you have your savings in a bank account earning less than 1% interest when you could put it towards your loan where you pay 4% interest, knowing that you have that redraw there," he said.

ME Bank has apologised for the action and said it is in the process of contacting affected customers to see if they need additional support. However, it maintains the action was in the best interests of customers and has not said it will return the money.

"We understand that the change has caused concern to some customers, particularly in the current environment," a spokesperson for the bank said.

The Australian Financial Complaints Authority is responding to the issue, having activated its significant event response plan on May 5 in preparation for an influx of complaints.