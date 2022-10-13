Mayfair 101 bids for High Court appeal

Mayfair 101's James Mawhinney has filed for special leave to appeal to the High Court, claiming ASIC being given the chance to have its case against him reheard is further denial of procedural fairness.

Last month, the Full Federal Court overturned the 20-year ban that was handed to Mawhinney after it found the regulator's case against Mawhinney lacked procedural fairness as ASIC didn't seek certain findings of contraventions which were later relied on by the presiding judge.

A retrial was ordered and, at the time, Mawhinney said he would work to contest the case in the High Court rather than have it remitted back to the lower court.

Mawhinney's High Court application states: "[ASIC's] powers make it less, rather than more, excusable for ASIC to conduct a proceeding on a mistaken basis. The Full Court's decision would stack the deck so heavily in favour of regulators that denials of procedural fairness of the kind experienced in this case would proliferate."

"Unless corrected, the Full Court's decision would seriously undermine the cardinal principle of the finality of litigation."

Commenting further, Mawhinney said: "Last month, the Full Court found ASIC's original case was mistaken, and the decision couldn't stand because I was denied procedural fairness."

"And yet ASIC is allowed to go back and try again with a different case, having got it wrong the first time."

He vowed to do everything he can to clear his name and ensure Mayfair 101's investors are "made whole." More than $210 million is owed to about 500 people.

"I acknowledge the difficulty in getting an appeal to the High Court but I'm hopeful the case raises sufficiently important issues for the High Court to accept the application for special leave," he said.

"I believe in my position and will stand by it to ensure Mayfair 101's noteholders' interests are protected."

This is just the latest development in the Mayfair 101 saga. Earlier this week the Full Federal Court dismissed an appeal by the group to overturn findings of misleading or deceptive conduct and of the $30 million fine it was handed last year.

In addressing the appeal of the misleading or deceptive conduct, the judge said: "The anodyne reference that the Mayfair products "like all investments" had associated risks, and the generalised reference thereafter that risks "to take into consideration include general investment, lending, liquidity, interest rate, cyber, related party transactions and currency risks", did nothing to expose the real risk of default, as found by the primary judge."

"Again, the analogy that the appellants proposed, that "it is as if the motor car trader actually said there was a risk the car would break down but was then held to have engaged in misleading or deceptive conduct for saying there was no risk of a breakdown", is false. Informing a consumer that all cars carry a risk of breakdown in the ordinary course may well be misleading if the car being sold is a lemon with an inherent propensity to break down."

The appeal also included claims that the fine was "manifestly excessive". The fine was issued by the presiding judge at the time who disagreed that the penalties agreed between ASIC and Mayfair 101 were appropriate and adequate to deter future instances of such conduct.

The only appeal the Court did allow was in relation to injunctions made on Mayfair 101 companies using certain words and phrases in advertising, like 'bank deposit' and 'term deposit'. This was on the basis that the injunction was "too broad and unworkable".