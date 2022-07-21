Newspaper icon
Mason Stevens appoints head of asset allocation

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  THURSDAY, 21 JUL 2022   12:36PM

Mason Stevens has hired from State Super to fill the role of head of asset allocation.

Paul Spence will be responsible for developing bespoke strategic and tactic asset allocation solutions for platform clients running managed portfolios. He will report to Mason Stevens' chief investment officer Jacqueline Fernley.

He joins Mason Stevens from State Super where he was a senior analyst. Spence previously also held various roles at AMP, Sustainable Insight Capital Management, Deutsche Asset Management, Zurich-Scudder Investments, and Barra International.

On Spence's appointment, Fernley said: "Paul comes to us with more than 30 years of market experience with a strong background in portfolio construction and quantitative analysis."

"He will be instrumental in helping advisers and managers evaluate and implement, disciplined portfolios that aim to enhance investor outcomes."

Fernley continued: "As their businesses grow, our advisers are increasingly coming to us wanting help in making their investment decisions, whether that be around asset allocation, strategic execution advice, or representation on an investment committee."

"We have the specialist resources like live trading execution and in-house experts, to support that.

"This provides advisers the flexibility to instead focus on their client conversations."

Spence's appointment follows another hire for the firm, Ian Weir recently joined as senior dealer in the investment team.

