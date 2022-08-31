Martin Currie promotes analysts

Martin Currie, part of Franklin Templeton, has promoted senior analyst Matthew Davison and quantitative analyst Sam Li to portfolio manager.

Chief investment officer Reece Birtles said the promotions tie in with its recent Active Insights strategy launch.

"Both Matthew and Sam bring fundamental and systematic style neutral portfolio construction skills," he explained

"Both of them have a unique mindset to extract the best fundamental insights from the broader team, deliver alpha, and communicate their edge to clients, consultants and broader investor group."

A statement said since joining Martin Currie in 2013, Davison has demonstrated fundamental research insight with his financials coverage, portfolio construction, process development involvement and strong communication skills with clients.

"With his understanding of the funds management industry through his financials research coverage, and keen interest in true fundamental insights, Matthew is perfectly placed to evolve the Active Insights strategy," Birtles said.

Birtles added that in the 18 months since joining Martin Currie in 2021, Li also contributed to the development of the Active Insights strategy.

Prior to joining Martin Currie, Davison worked at Merrill Lynch for nine years as lead banking analyst.

He has also worked at Citigroup Smith Barney for two years as an equity research analyst in the financials team and at National Australia Bank for three and half years in its M&A division, where he was involved in several large transactions.

"The Martin Currie team are known for their focus on continuous development and tailored investment options for clients. Our strong 18-strong member investment team has an average tenure of 12 years, and average industry experience of 20 years across a variety of industry backgrounds," Birtles said.