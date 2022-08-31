Newspaper icon
Martin Currie promotes analysts

BY CASSANDRA BALDINI  |  WEDNESDAY, 31 AUG 2022   12:53PM

Martin Currie, part of Franklin Templeton, has promoted senior analyst Matthew Davison and quantitative analyst Sam Li to portfolio manager.

Chief investment officer Reece Birtles said the promotions tie in with its recent Active Insights strategy launch.

"Both Matthew and Sam bring fundamental and systematic style neutral portfolio construction skills," he explained

"Both of them have a unique mindset to extract the best fundamental insights from the broader team, deliver alpha, and communicate their edge to clients, consultants and broader investor group."

A statement said since joining Martin Currie in 2013, Davison has demonstrated fundamental research insight with his financials coverage, portfolio construction, process development involvement and strong communication skills with clients.

"With his understanding of the funds management industry through his financials research coverage, and keen interest in true fundamental insights, Matthew is perfectly placed to evolve the Active Insights strategy," Birtles said.

Birtles added that in the 18 months since joining Martin Currie in 2021, Li also contributed to the development of the Active Insights strategy.

Prior to joining Martin Currie, Davison worked at Merrill Lynch for nine years as lead banking analyst.

He has also worked at Citigroup Smith Barney for two years as an equity research analyst in the financials team and at National Australia Bank for three and half years in its M&A division, where he was involved in several large transactions.

"The Martin Currie team are known for their focus on continuous development and tailored investment options for clients. Our strong 18-strong member investment team has an average tenure of 12 years, and average industry experience of 20 years across a variety of industry backgrounds," Birtles said.

Editor's Choice

Pretium Partners lands down under

CHLOE WALKER
The US-based investment manager is bolstering its business development capabilities in Australia, opening an office and appointing a managing director.

The unintended consequences of the performance test

JAMIE WILLIAMSON
While the annual Your Future, Your Super performance test is focused on stamping out underperformance, its impact on industry consolidation is likely already shifting, according to KPMG.

Padua appoints general manager, sales

CASSANDRA BALDINI
Padua Solutions has named Michael Lagudi as its new general manager, sales.

Spirit Super consortium withdraws from port acquisition

ANDREW MCKEAN
The Spirit Super and Palisade Investment Partners Consortium has not proceeded with its Port of Geelong acquisition, withdrawing its request for merger clearance from the ACCC.

  Do you think greenwashing is a serious issue in the Australian funds management sector?

Travis Miller

MANAGING DIRECTOR AND CO-FOUNDER
IPARTNERS PTY LTD
As someone who saw a job in financial services as an alternative to Aussie rules football, iPartners Group chief executive Travis Miller has carved a career out of thinking outside the box. Chloe Walker writes.
READ MORE
