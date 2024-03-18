Newspaper icon
Regulatory

Majority comply with IDR reporting: ASIC

BY KARREN VERGARA  |  MONDAY, 18 MAR 2024   12:32PM

The latest round of the internal dispute resolution (IDR) reporting regime saw 87% of small financial firms submit their data to ASIC.

The deadline for the third round of reporting, which forced a total of 8600 financial services firms to submit data by February 29, was extended to March 14.

ASIC said it allowed more time, understanding it is the first time most firms are engaging with the new reporting process.

The latest round of submissions affected smaller firms. The first round, which took effect in early 2023, saw 97 firms that included banks and superannuation funds report IDR data to ASIC.

The second group of about 340 financial firms commenced their IDR reporting in August 2023.

The first two groups account for the largest financial firms attached to over 60% of the consumer and small business complaints made.

"The high level of compliance with this new requirement is encouraging. Firms are reminded of the need to meet this reporting requirement twice per year. ASIC will continue to engage with firms on meeting this requirement," the regulator said.

Financial Advice Association Australia (FAAA) general manager policy of advocacy Phil Anderson told a recent Financial Standard podcast that the IDR is "simply a matter of populating a spreadsheet that details the complaints that have been received by a licensee".

Anderson points out that one important aspect of the IDR from an advice firm point of view is that most advisers do not get any complaints.

"They go a whole year without any complaint. Unfortunately, one of the elements of this legislation is that [licensees] need to provide a report whether you've had any complaints or not. So, a lot of licensees will be doing nil reports," he said.

Essentially, it is a way for ASIC to obtain a record of how many complaints are made to each licensee, Anderson added, noting the regulator may use it to identify where potential weaknesses are.

ASIC said that it collects and ultimately publishes IDR reports to "give greater public visibility of where consumers may be having difficulties".

"It provides ASIC with an important data set to assist with regulatory decision making, and will drive firms to improve IDR practices," ASIC said.

