Major economies buoyed by tight jobs market

Resilient job markets are keeping major economies above water, staring down the threat of a global recession, as well as geopolitical and climate woes.

Newly released ABS figures show that Australia's labour market remained strong in June, adding more than 33,000 jobs.

While the participation rate edged down month on month by 0.1% to 66.8%, unemployment rate nevertheless remained at 3.5%.

"Australia's labour market was still strong in June. This is a similar trend to a number of other economies recently, including the US and in Europe, where economic activity has showed signs of slowing, but this has yet to translate through to a clear loosening in the labour market," HSBC chief economist for Australia, New Zealand and global commodities Paul Bloxham said.

AMP deputy chief economist Diana Mousina said Australia's unemployment rate bottomed at a near 50-year low of 3.4% in October 2022, reached 3.7% in January and has moved sideways between 3.5-3.7% since January.

"Clearly, the labour market is still very tight with the unemployment rate at multi-decade lows," she said.

"The persistent strength of the labour force has been surprising. We had been expecting the unemployment rate to be higher than it is by now, given the contractionary impact of higher interest rates."

The labour market in the US also shows no signs of abating.

"The unemployment rate remains historically low, job openings have declined but remain elevated, and monthly growth in nonfarm payroll employment has slowed very gradually since the US Federal Reserve started increasing interest rates in early 2022," Deloitte Access Economics partner Stephen Smith said.

It would be no surprise if the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates further off the back of a buoyant labour market.

Smith expects that a rate hike is on the cards, upping the current range of 5.00-5.25% reached in May by a further 25 basis points.

Given the durability of the labour market and the easing of financial conditions, Smith's previous forecast of the US economy's 1% annual growth has been revised up to 1.3%.

"It also helps that policymakers have reached a deal regarding the debt ceiling and budget without causing significant market turmoil. There is now an improved chance that the Fed will achieve the much-vaunted soft landing," he said.

In the UK, the tight labour market continues to keep nominal wage growth elevated.

"Job vacancies, though declining, have remained historically elevated. Labour supply constraints, including those imposed by Brexit, have made it more challenging to fill vacancies," Smith said.

Consequently, the Bank of England is forecast to lift interest rates faster than the Fed for the remainder of 2023.

Developed economies continue to be resilient despite commodity prices remaining at historical levels.

"However, prices are likely to moderate gradually due to greater resilience in the global economy as well as supply-side restrictions. Furthermore, though China's reopening might not have propped up commodity prices, fiscal stimulus, if deployed in China, could provide some support in 2023," Smith said.

"Energy prices have fallen 45% from their peak in mid-2022 and are likely to fall further. Meanwhile non-energy prices have shown less of a downward trend. Food and fertiliser prices remain historically elevated and are likely to be shored up by a protracted war in Ukraine. Climate disruptions due to the El Nino weather pattern could possibly keep non-energy commodity prices elevated for longer."