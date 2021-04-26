NEWS
Investment
Mainstream posts record quarter
BY KANIKA SOOD  |  MONDAY, 26 APR 2021   12:25PM

The ASX-listed fund administrator ended March with $272.2 billion in funds under advice, as its Pendal win and inflows delivered a 21% uptick in FUA from the previous quarter.

Mainstream has 348 clients and 1042 funds at March end, up 1% (five new net clients) and 13% (162 net new funds) respectively from the December quarter.

The 21% or $27.4 billion increase in Mainstream's FUA came from: net inflows from clients of $41.7 billion and market movements of $5.7 billion.

The 12-month FUA increase was $85.2 billion, of which 78% was from net inflows from clients and $18.6 billion was from market movements.

"We are delighted with this result. It is beyond our expectations and our strongest quarter to-date," Mainstream chief executive Martin Smith said.

"This result reflects our ongoing investment in enterprise solutions for larger fund managers, we are well positioned to attract more clients of this calibre and expect to see ongoing demand for our scale and expertise in functional outsourcing in areas such as unit registry (transfer agency), middle office and custody."

On April 26, Mainstream's board recommended SS&C $286 million acquisition bid for the company.

SS&C's proposal is to acquire 100% of Mainstream at $2 per share, valuing the company at $285.7 million.

It was a 67% premium to another bidder, Vistra's offer. Mainstream asked Vistra to either match or make a better offer by April 16 for which Vistra let the deadline expire.

Read more: MainstreamVistraPendalSS&CMartin Smith
