Macquarie Securities slapped with $126k fine

Macquarie Securities Australia (MSA) has copped a $126,000 fine for breaching market integrity rules, making this its fifth infringement in the last six years.

The Markets Disciplinary Panel (MDP) found that MSA failed to follow a client's instruction with respect to an on-market buyback on the "dark market".

In February 2019, the unnamed ASX-listed company tapped MSA to act on its behalf as its broker for an on-market buyback.

MSA conducted the buy-back across three financial markets: the ASX, Chi-X and the dark market being ASX Centre Point (ASXC).

The MDP raised concerns over the purchase of 1.2 million shares at $2.465 on 6 May 2019 on the ASXC, alleging it was not in the ordinary course of trading.

MSA's sell order, which traded with MSA's buy order, was preferenced ahead of two existing sell orders on ASXC that were submitted by another participant and which had time priority, the MDP said.

Further, the MDP was not satisfied that MSA's conduct in relation to any of buy-back transactions on the ASXC were not fair and orderly.

"MSA's conduct did not affect the price of the shares and did not result in the other participant's sell orders not being able to transact with MSAL's buy orders," it said.

Consequently, the panel had reasonable grounds to believe that MSA contravened Rule 3.3.1(b) of the ASIC Market Integrity Rules (Securities Markets) 2017. MSA has subsequently ceased using ASXC for buy-back trading.

According to ASIC, this is the first matter considered by the MDP under the new penalty regime that applies to conduct occurring after 13 March 2019, highlighting the "material uplift" in the penalty slapped on MSA.