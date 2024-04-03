Macquarie executive to become chief product officer at BT

BT has appointed a longstanding Macquarie executive as its next chief product officer, replacing Kathy Vincent.

Annabelle Kline will take over as BT's chief product officer in May. She will be responsible for leading the platforms business, comprising BT Panorama which houses over $110 billion in funds under management on behalf of 243,000 customers.

Kline replaces Kathy Vincent who departed in November 2023 to become Australian Retirement Trust's chief of retirement.

She has been with Macquarie for more than two decades, most recently as head of value added services, responsible for the business bank's platform strategy.

She also previously served as chief product owner for wealth management, worked in product development for Macquarie Wrap, and was a product manager in the superannuation business. She's also spent time as a state sales manager for Victoria and Tasmania.

Prior to joining Macquarie in 2000, Kline served as a senior policy manager at the Financial Services Council for over three years.

BT chief executive Matt Rady said he is delighted to have Kline joining the leadership team.

"Annabelle joins us at an important time where we're focused on growth and continuing to build our offer to help quality financial advice to thrive," he said.

"Following Westpac's decision to retain BT we're looking forward to the future and building a simpler and stronger business."

For her part, Kline said: "I'm excited to join BT particularly at a time when the business is gaining momentum and investing in tech transformation and simplification to enhance the adviser and investor experience."

Since Vincent's departure, Kathryn Cosentino has been acting in the role. She will now revert to head of platforms product management, the role she took on in May 2022 after more than 22 years at MLC.