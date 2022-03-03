NEWS
Investment

MA Financial partners with Chinese asset manager

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 3 MAR 2022   11:41AM

MA Financial Group, formerly Moelis Australia, has partnered with a Chinese asset manager for a new fund.

MA Financial partnered with Beijing-based ChinaAMC on a new fund, providing Australian wholesale investors with access to the Chinese equities market.

The MA ChinaAMC Equity Fund will provide investors with access to mid to large Chinese companies listed on China's onshore (A-shares) and offshore markets (H-shares and ADRs).

Head of MA Financial's asset management division, Andrew Martin, said investors should be aware China is on track to become the world's largest economy before 2030.

"The country offers unique growth opportunities for Australian investors as it transitions away from a manufacturing-led economy and towards a consumer and innovation-led economy," Martin said.

"The MA ChinaAMC Equity Fund will ensure wholesale investors have access to on the ground expertise in China and aims to deliver long-term returns by targeting blue-chip companies with a sustainable competitive advantage primed to benefit from China's new economy."

ChinaAMC head of global capital investment Richard Pan said the fund has an ESG integration element too.

"As the leading manager of foreign capital into China, we take a highly selective approach to global partnerships. MA Financial's strong track record of funds management combined with their experience in China and understanding of our unique market dynamics makes them a natural fit," Pan said.

"China is not only the world's second largest economy, but also the world's hub for renewable energy. Our extensive company coverage, depth of on-the-ground research and pioneered in-house ESG perspective on the China market will help Australian investors capture the investment opportunities arising not only from the growing size of China's economy, but also from its transition toward an innovation-driven, greener and more inclusive growth model."

