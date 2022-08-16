Newspaper icon
Superannuation

Lutheran Super merger imminent

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 16 AUG 2022   12:42PM

After significant delays, Lutheran Super is expected to confirm its merger partner later this month.

In January, Lutheran Super said it had identified a preferred merger partner, having reviewed a shortlist of three funds. At the time, the fund anticipated an official announcement would be made in February or March.

Now, several months later, the corporate fund has said: "Members would be aware that the trustee has been undertaking a robust process in evaluating the best fund to merge with to ensure members best financial interests are maintained into the future. Detailed communications are imminent..."

The fund's trustee began investigating potential merger partners in September 2021 following the release of its second annual member outcomes assessment.

In that assessment, the trustee acknowledged that its total fees were slightly higher than some competitors and that it's below the median in terms of size and number of members but said members' financial interests are optimised by outsourcing all its main functions.

The fund's members have also enjoyed decent performance over the years, thanks to its use of Mercer Funds since 2017. Rainmaker Information data shows that, in the 12 months to June 30, Lutheran Super's default MySuper option returned -1.8%, ranking sixth overall. Over three years it ranks eighth on 5.3% and over five years it's returned 6.4% to rank 13th.

The fund closed its defined benefit offering on 31 December 2021, which accounted for less than 2% of its members, according to APRA. All remaining members were moved into the fund's accumulation division.

In all, Lutheran Super has about $600 million in funds under management and 6000 members, largely female. It is one of the very few remaining faith-based superannuation funds in the market, with the likes of Australian Catholic Superannuation and Retirement Fund, Catholic Super and Christian Super all merging or announcing mergers in recent times.

Lutheran Super was contacted for this story.

