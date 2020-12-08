NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
FS ASPIRE CPD
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW
Investment
Link takeover heats up
BY KARREN VERGARA  |  TUESDAY, 8 DEC 2020   12:25PM

A Nasdaq-listed firm has one-upped the Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group consortium bid to acquire Link Group.

SS&C Technology Holdings is offering $5.65 per share to acquire 100% of Link via a scheme of arrangement.

Link shares closed at $4.96 on December 7 and jumped as high as 13% to $5.61 mid-morning, the day after SS&C announced its interest.

On October 28, Link rejected the $5.40 per share offer made by the PEP-Carlyle consortium, but flagged that it continues to engage with it by providing them access to a "virtual dataroom", and question-and-answer sessions with the executive team underscored by a confidentiality agreement.

Yesterday, Link said it will consider SS&C's proposal and obtain advice from its financial and legal advisers.

"Shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the SS&C Proposal. It should be noted that there is no certainty that the discussions with SS&C will result in any transaction. If there are material developments in the future, Link Group will inform shareholders as required under its continuous disclosure obligations," Link said in a statement.

Separately, Fortlake Asset Management has appointed SS&C to provide back-office services.

SS&C's Eze Investment Suite will provide the newly launched fund manager trading and portfolio accounting services that covers interest futures and options, swaptions, forwards and spot trades.

Fortlake's strategies target fixed income instruments, including domestic bonds, OTC securities and asset-backed securities.

Fortlake founder and chief investment officer Christian Baylis said: "We chose Eze Investment Suite because of its advanced trading and portfolio management capabilities across asset classes. SS&C Eze understood our business and delivered the tools we needed to pursue a variety of fixed income strategies."

SS&C provides investment and financial software to the financial services and healthcare industries. It is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has 150 offices in 35 countries.

Read more: Link GroupCarlyle GroupPacific Equity PartnersChristian BaylisFortlake Asset ManagementSS&C Technology Holdings
VIEW COMMENTS
Related News
Industry fund shifts service functions to Link
Link hires from QSuper, NAB
Longstanding CDPQ executive resigns
New fixed income boutique launches
Link rejects revised offer
Carlyle buys into Calastone, ups Link bid
Link rejects takeover offer
Consortium eyes Link Group
Super reforms modest negative for AMP, IOOF: Credit Suisse
PEP acquires listed tech firm
Editor's Choice
Wealth firm adds university investment chief
KANIKA SOOD  |   12:46PM
The University of Sydney's chief investment officer is joining a dealer group as chair of its investment committee.
Clime appoints joint interim chief executives
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:49AM
Clime Investment Management has confirmed its newly appointed chair and non-executive director as interim co-chief executives following the resignation of Rod Bristow.
Advice associations join forces
ANNABELLE DICKSON  |   11:48AM
The Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals (AIOFP) has formed a strategic alliance with Tax & Super Australia (TSA) in a bid to have a louder voice when lobbying for the industry.
Kiwi firm rejects AustralianSuper takeover bid
KARREN VERGARA  |   11:48AM
AustralianSuper's attempt to takeover a New Zealand infrastructure and renewable energy company for $5.1 billion has been rejected.
Videos
Brought to you by
Get it Daily
Keep up to date, don't be the last to know! Get the Financial Standard Daily Newsletter.
SUBSCRIBE
Products
'Guide To' Series
Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO
Publisher's Forum
Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO
Product Showcases
Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO
Expert Feed
John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Kate Fellows
Paraplanner
The Professional Paraplanner
Chris Mather
Head of Distribution, BT Open
BT
Sean Cookson
Vice President and Managing Director - APAC
Financial Recovery Technologies
Industry Events
MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
25
Investment Leadership Awards 
MAR
2
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
4
Chief Economist Forum 
MAR
16
Advisers Big Day Out - Perth 
MAR
17
Advisers Big Day Out - Adelaide 
Your Opinion
MORE POLLS
  How big of a threat do you think ASX-listed companies that have so far survived on JobKeeper are to the economy and investors?
Featured Profile
MORE PROFILES
John McMurdo
CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND MANAGING DIRECTOR
AUSTRALIAN ETHICAL INVESTMENT LIMITED
Australian Ethical's chief executive John McMurdo's adventure into the world of mountain biking kicked into gear more than a decade ago. He speaks to Ally Selby about the discipline's surprising similarities to business.
READ MORE
Professional Subscription for $295
(inc GST) for 1 year.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
My Profile
Industry Events
CPD Program
Products
Research
Performance Tables
Journals
FSiTV
Copyright © 1992-2020 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.
Link to something nYptUoXJ