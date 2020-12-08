Link takeover heats up

A Nasdaq-listed firm has one-upped the Pacific Equity Partners and Carlyle Group consortium bid to acquire Link Group.

SS&C Technology Holdings is offering $5.65 per share to acquire 100% of Link via a scheme of arrangement.

Link shares closed at $4.96 on December 7 and jumped as high as 13% to $5.61 mid-morning, the day after SS&C announced its interest.

On October 28, Link rejected the $5.40 per share offer made by the PEP-Carlyle consortium, but flagged that it continues to engage with it by providing them access to a "virtual dataroom", and question-and-answer sessions with the executive team underscored by a confidentiality agreement.

Yesterday, Link said it will consider SS&C's proposal and obtain advice from its financial and legal advisers.

"Shareholders do not need to take any action in relation to the SS&C Proposal. It should be noted that there is no certainty that the discussions with SS&C will result in any transaction. If there are material developments in the future, Link Group will inform shareholders as required under its continuous disclosure obligations," Link said in a statement.

Separately, Fortlake Asset Management has appointed SS&C to provide back-office services.

SS&C's Eze Investment Suite will provide the newly launched fund manager trading and portfolio accounting services that covers interest futures and options, swaptions, forwards and spot trades.

Fortlake's strategies target fixed income instruments, including domestic bonds, OTC securities and asset-backed securities.

Fortlake founder and chief investment officer Christian Baylis said: "We chose Eze Investment Suite because of its advanced trading and portfolio management capabilities across asset classes. SS&C Eze understood our business and delivered the tools we needed to pursue a variety of fixed income strategies."

SS&C provides investment and financial software to the financial services and healthcare industries. It is headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut and has 150 offices in 35 countries.