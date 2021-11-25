NEWS
Superannuation

Link enters UK pension market

BY ANNABELLE DICKSON  |  THURSDAY, 25 NOV 2021   11:41AM

Link Group is set to launch retirement solutions in the UK with a range of products to help providers enhance member experience.

Link Group Retirement Solutions will first launch a digital-first solution to the defined contribution (DC) and Master trust administration market with the aim of reducing costs and increasing member engagement.

The front-to-back office solution will use automated, cost efficient, scaled processes with advanced data analytics and platform capabilities. The products will also remove complexity and will allow providers' back office to focus on member experience.

Link Group currently supports close to one million members in the UK and plans to expand this over the next financial year.

"Link Group has been at the heart of modernising the superannuation (pensions) industry in Australia and we are delighted to now bring this expertise, technology and solutions capability to the UK," Link Group UK Retirement Solutions business general manager Richard Wilson said.

"With the success of auto-enrolment, master trusts are now facing trends of increasing consolidation with pressure to simplify and improve member experience, all of which can benefit from the technology-led solutions and robust, scaled solutions that Link Group brings."

In Australia, one in three pension scheme members are supported by Link Group on behalf of its clients.

"The pensions administration market in the UK has been under-invested which has eroded margin and the ability for companies to invest in solutions that really engage people in saving for their retirement. We want to change all that," Wilson said.

"Over the coming months, we'll be demonstrating the value of efficient processing, coupled with sophisticated analytical capability in driving member engagement and ultimately loyalty - all of which is vital to encourage a more active approach to pension saving."

The latest development comes after Link Group announced it received another unsolicited proposal for its banking and credit management business and provided an update on Carlyle Group's progress in its takeover bid.

