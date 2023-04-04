Newspaper icon
Linchpin, Endeavour directors found guilty

BY JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |  TUESDAY, 4 APR 2023   12:41PM

The Federal Court has determined that four current and former directors of the now defunct Linchpin Capital Group and Endeavour Securities breached their duties and didn't serve investors' best interests.

The court found that, between 2015 and 2018, Ian Williams, Paul Raftery, Paul Nielsen and Peter Daly did not take all reasonable steps to ensure Endeavour complied with its compliance plan, obtained member approval for related party loans, or issued product disclosure statements that complied with law. They also failed to exercise care and diligence, and did not act in the best interests of members of the Investport Income Opportunity Fund.

Endeavour was a subsidiary of Linchpin. It was RE of a registered managed investment scheme called the Investport Income Opportunity Fund, while Linchpin operated an unregistered scheme of the same name. About $17 million was raised by Endeavour from 131 investors for the registered scheme, about 95% of which was transferred to the unregistered scheme. Linchpin also raised a further $5.25 million for the unregistered scheme.

Williams and Raftery are current directors of Endeavour and Linchpin,  Nielsen is a former director of Endeavour while Daly is a current director of Linchpin and was considered an officer of Endeavour. Daly is the former chair of the Association of Independently Owned Financial Professionals. All four were banned from providing financial services for five years in November 2019.

Much of the money was allegedly used by Linchpin to make loans to itself and then-subsidiary Beacon Financial Group. Daly received loans totalling about $130,000, while Raftery took $40,000 on loan. Daly's was initially for $20,000 which was increased to $55,000; he then took a second loan of $35,000 which was increased later to $75,000. Both cited financial difficulty at the time.

In judgement, Justice Cheeseman said: "The circumstances in which and the way in which Endeavour transferred the funds to Linchpin, markedly departed from the standard that one would expect between unrelated parties, each acting in their own best interests. In short, the Endeavour transfers were uncertain, uncommercial and improvident."

"I am satisfied that a clear conflict existed between the interests of unit holders in the Registered Scheme and the interests of Linchpin and the borrowers under the Unregistered Scheme Loans. That conflict was not recognised and was not mitigated by the respondents in their respective roles as officers of Endeavour.

"The conduct of Mr Daly and Mr Raftery respectively in entering into the Daly Loans and the Raftery Loan (as varied) fell short of the standards of conduct that would be expected of individuals in their position by reasonable persons with knowledge of the duties, powers and authority of officers of responsible entities of a registered managed investment schemes."

Neilsen, Raftery and Williams did not contest the case at trial, ASIC noted.

At the time of the offences, the maximum penalties for each breach of director's duties under the Corporations Act was $200,000 per individual.

"These individuals were officers of an investment scheme that raised $17 million. They were responsible for large sums of money but did not take the proper steps to ensure they complied with the law. Disclosure statements did not reflect the true position and two of the directors were found by the Court to have made improper use of their positions to gain advantage for themselves," ASIC's Sarah Court said.

"Investors expected a level of compliance that was not delivered. For ASIC, it was critical that these officers were held accountable."

