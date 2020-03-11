NEWS
Insurance
Life insurers breach own code consistently
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  WEDNESDAY, 11 MAR 2020   12:37PM

Law firm Maurice Blackburn has called out the life insurance industry, saying insurers breached their Code of Practice hundreds of times in just six months.

The Life Code Compliance Committee (LCCC) conducted an investigation and found many insurers breached their commitment to process insurance claims and requests for review within certain timeframes.

Maurice Blackburn's bulk complaint alleging more than 700 instances of breaches of the code within a six month period in 2017 sparked the committee's investigation.

Now the law firm says insurers are not signing up to the Code of Practice in good faith but rather as an exercise in image management.

"Today's report suggests that despite all the rhetoric and promises to do better before and after the Hayne Royal Commission, many insurers have treated their own code as a paper tiger and this casts doubt on the industry's ability to rebuild public trust," Maurice Blackburn principal Josh Mennen said.

"I applaud the LCCC for taking these breaches seriously and for using them to identify the continuing systemic problems within the industry."

However, Mennen suggested the confirmed breaches could be just the beginning.

"These hundreds of confirmed breaches are merely the tip of the iceberg because no doubt many more have gone undiscovered since I lodged this complaint with the LCCC two years ago," he said.

"Given all these breaches of the Code relate to delays in the processing of consumers' claims, the insurers should take immediate action to pay compensation, including penalty interest."

The LCCC identified systematic issues which caused the delays in claims processing at insurers.

About 315 of the 700 breach notices were upheld, but Maurice Blackburn remains of the view that all 700 were genuine.

The LCCC also criticised the insurers for failing to respond and cooperate with the LCCC in a timely manner.

"We look forward to hearing a proposal for compensation from each of the insurers," Mennen said.

