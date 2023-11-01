Licensees flout breach reporting regime: ASIC

ASIC warned it is taking tougher action on licensees as they fail to comply with the reportable situations regime two years on.

Of the 16,836 reports ASIC received from financial services and credit licensees in the year to June 2023, 17% took over one year to identify and commence an investigation into an issue after it first occurred.

About 250 also took the same amount of time to compensate clients. This amount totalled $448.4 million affecting 7.2 million clients.

Where clients suffered a financial loss in 71% of reports, the amount was $10,000 on average.

A staggering two thirds of breaches were a result of staff negligence or error which licensees could have avoided if they rectified the root cause.

ASIC is concerned that the errors were repeatedly made as licensees did not adequately identify the causes of breaches.

About 44% of reported breaches related to false or misleading statements. The majority (71%) of reports were made by 21 licensees, typically from larger institutions.

Since its introduction in October 2021, just 11% of the total number of licensees lodged a report. This is suspiciously low in ASIC's eyes as it indicates that some licensees may not have in place the systems and processes required to detect and report breaches.

Most breaches were identified via staff or business unit reports (56%), followed by internal compliance (15%), and customer complaints or internal dispute resolution (12%).

"Since its commencement, ASIC has been working with stakeholders to improve the operation of the reportable situations regime, including through providing guidance and modifications," ASIC chair Joseph Longo said.

"ASIC will now move to taking stronger regulatory action to drive improved compliance with the regime, including enforcement action where appropriate."

Longo further warned that ASIC has started targeting licensees it suspects are not meeting their obligations.

"As part of this, ASIC will focus on licensees who are not reporting or are reporting significantly less than expected given their nature, scale, complexity, and when compared to peers," Longo said.