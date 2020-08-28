NEWS
Superannuation
Liberal senator slams super
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 28 AUG 2020   12:22PM

A Liberal senator launched an attack against the superannuation industry, accusing the federal opposition of being communists and bowing to industry funds.

A war of words broke out in the upper house yesterday when Liberals, who have been working for major retirement savings reforms, launched an attack against Labor.

Queensland LNP senator Gerard Rennick accused Labor of propelling communism and Marxism and declared the revolutionary spirit continues in the fight against those ideals.

"Many of those forces sit opposite us today.  All with their little red books, bobbling their heads to every command issued by their big brother - industry super funds, run by unions," Rennick said.

He went on to criticise $40 billion in superannuation management fees and a similar amount in tax concessions.

"Most of these fees go to white collar blowhards in Sydney and Melbourne. Every week rivers of gold flow out of regional communities," he said.

Rennick hinted at a High Court challenge to question whether super was constitutional if it doesn't return initial capital.

He questioned if the system breached the same section of the constitution relating to the acquisition of property "on just terms".

Rennick also branded industry super fund-owned news website The New Daily a "communist propaganda tool used to peddle Marxist ideology".

Labor senator Tim Ayres said listening to Rennick's tirade was like an out of body experience.

"When you listen to a sort of stream of consciousness word salad about little red books, big brother, bankers, Marxists, command and control - it feels like I'm sort of at a QAnon cell meeting," he said to parliament.

"Not the Australian Senate, not where the adults engage in this stuff."

Ayres also rejected claims industry super would become the biggest political donor in Australia.

