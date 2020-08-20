Law firm demands Pahari documents from AMP

Maurice Blackburn wants AMP to hand over documents relating to its handling of sexual harassment complaints before it will consent to the Pahari report being released to the public.

Yesterday, AMP said it would publicly release its report into complaints of sexual harassment made in 2017 by former AMP Capital institutional director Julia Szlakowski against recently appointed AMP Capital chief executive Boe Pahari.

Maurice Blackburn, which is representing Szlakowski, currently only has access to Szlakowski's complaint and a summary of the findings of AMP's investigation into the matter.

Maurice Blackburn principal Josh Bornstein said that the firm has requested that AMP "immediately produce" a copy of the full investigation report into the matter as well as a copy of the terms of reference provided to QC Andrew Burns, who undertook the investigation.

The firm also wants to see all communications between Burns and AMP and AMP's lawyers regarding Szlakowski's complaint and the investigation, a copy of the draft report and all documents relating to the disciplinary action taken against Pahari.

Those documents, Bornstein said, should include anything that canvassed disciplinary action other than the imposition of financial penalty. Pahari was fined $500,000 over the incident.

"Once Ms Szlakowski has been provided with these additional documents, she will be able to consider further AMP's request for consent to the public release of the full investigation report," he said.

In a statement yesterday AMP said Pahari has consented to the report being released, but it is not clear whether the institution will cooperate with Maurice Blackburn in handing over all the documents the firm is asking for.

A spokesperson for AMP said: "The board has said it's willing to release the QC's [Andrew Burns'] investigation report subject to Ms Szlakowski's consent. The QC's investigation report is the most appropriate document on the details and findings of the 2017 investigation. We are providing access for Ms Szlakowski and her lawyers to review in order to seek her consent."

Szlakowski, who is based in the US, has engaged legal representation in the US and Australia in order to correct what her lawyers said is "persistent and misleading efforts" from AMP to diminish the sexual harassment allegedly perpetrated by Pahari.

Szlakowski was in charge of the North American distribution for AMP Capital's infrastructure debt and equity strategies in 2016, reporting to Pahari who was then global head and managing partner of infrastructure equity for the North West region.

After only six months in her role, Szlakowski lodged a seven-page complaint with AMP about Pahari's behaviour. She said the harassment began in December 2016 and culminated in May 2017. In June 2017 an investigation was initiated by AMP with Szlakowski interviewed.

Maurice Blackburn said the portion of the findings of that investigation which was shared with Szlakowski confirmed that all factual allegations made by her occurred.

But, a colleague told Szlakowski that the investigation had ultimately exonerated Szlakowski - causing Szlakowski to resign from her role with AMP Capital in March 2018.

"It was impressed upon me that my success at AMP was inextricably tied to my harasser's support and mentorship. That ultimately proved to be true," Szlakowski said in a statement through Maurice Blackburn.

"I have never received an apology from Mr Pahari."

Bornstein said that when he first saw media reports on the matter with responses from AMP referring to "lower level breaches of AMP's code of conduct" he thought perhaps Pahari had made sexualised jokes.

"Now having reviewed the detailed allegations, it is clear that the company's public statements are deceptive and misleading because they trivialise what happened to Julia Szlakowski," Bornstein said.

"There is nothing in AMP's public statements that acknowledge that Ms Szlakowski was sexually harassed and traumatised and that her career with the company was prematurely finished as a result of what happened."

Szlakowski's complaint against Pahari included that he asked her to tell him the age of the oldest man he had dated. Bornstein said AMP found that the questions Pahari asked about Szlakowski's dating life did not constitute harassment because the questions were not offensive, humiliating or intimidating.

"By isolating part of a detailed complaint in this way, it can be robbed of its significance. Mr Pahari asked Ms Szlakowski to tell him the age of the oldest man she had dated in circumstances, which included: He was much older than her; he was her boss; his conduct was unwanted sexual behaviour; and it was part of a series of events of unwanted sexual behaviour," Bornstein said.

"Similarly, the investigation accepted that Mr Pahari gave Ms Szlakowski his personal credit card, asked her to communicate with him via WhatsApp while at a private club in the early hours of the morning, but again concluded that it was 'not harassment'."

Bornstein added that the part of AMP's report that Maurice Blackburn has seen had no reasonable explaination for why Pahari wanted to communicate with Szlakowski over WhatsApp - where communication could not be monitored by anyone at AMP.

"AMP's disingenuous approach to this matter has misled the public, staff and shareholders about the serious nature of the sexual harassment complaint against Mr Pahari," Bornstein said.

"The company's decision to promote Mr Pahari has been explained by a senior AMP Capital board member, John Fraser, because he made a lot of money for the company."