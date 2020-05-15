NEWS
Executive Appointments
Law firm bolsters financial services team
BY ELIZA BAVIN  |  FRIDAY, 15 MAY 2020   11:38AM

Herbert Smith Freehills has appointed a new partner to its financial services regulatory practice.

Charlotte Henry joins the firm May 18 and will focus on advising clients in regards to Australian banking regulatory matters alongside partners Michael Vrisakis and Fiona Smedley, and consultant Tony Coburn.

She will also work with other partners across the firm's global network to assist clients based in Asia, the UK and Europe.

Henry joins Herbert Smith Freehills from Norton Rose Fulbright, where she was a financial services regulatory lawyer and partner in the firm's London office before relocating to Australia.


Our latest thinking helps you stay connected to markets.

Prior to that, Henry was a regulator at the UK's Financial Conduct Authority, focussing on conduct in retail banks, and was seconded in-house at a UK retail bank.

Henry's focus will be on the financial services sector locally and internationally, helping firms in that sector with their market entrance, development of new products/services and cross border sales, their strategic direction, good governance, managing risks, implementing regulatory change, their relationships with regulators, and remediation programmes.

In addition, Henry will assist those who invest into that sector by project managing due diligence, conducting regulatory reviews, and obtaining regulator consents.

Most recently, she has advised clients in relation to the impact of Brexit, focussing in particular on corporate governance, and has also helped clients in relation to various individual accountability regimes, including Hong Kong's manager-in-charge regime, Singapore's senior manager liability, and Australia's BEAR regime.

In addition to her legal practice, Charlotte is an advocate for the development of fintech and regtech, and the exploration of the use of blockchain in retail banking distribution channels.

Carolyn Pugsley, Herbert Smith Freehills' managing partner for corporate and the regional head of practice for corporate in Australia, said: "In an environment in which our clients are looking for advisors that bring the full suite of regulatory expertise, commercial insight and capacity to identify future trends, we are incredibly excited to have Charlotte joining our team."

"Charlotte not only brings a deep understanding of the regulatory issues and trends facing banks and other financial institutions, but has an excellent track record of leading cross-disciplinary and multi-jurisdictional teams."

Pugsley added that Henry's experience from across multiple jurisdictions in Asia Pacific, the UK and Europe, adds a new perspective to the global team.

Henry said she was excited to be joining Herbert Smith Freehills and to have the opportunity to work alongside esteemed lawyers locally and internationally.

"Financial sector firms are facing significant regulatory change, more aggressive regulators using more dynamic supervision, consolidation, competition from technology firms entering the financial sector and with the opening up of the banking sector, and an increased focus on putting customers at the heart of the business — all set within a challenging market environment," Henry said.

"I am looking forward to assisting firms to navigate these risks and obstacles to capitalise on global trends and opportunities to achieve their objectives."

The new appointment follows a string of additions to Herbert Smith Freehills' financial services regulatory practice in Australia, which include the appointments of regulatory expert Lesley Symons last month, superannuation specialist Ruth Stringer in September 2019 and banking doyen Joe Longo in July 2019.

