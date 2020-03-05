NEWS
Executive Appointments
Lakehouse Capital hires head of distribution
BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  THURSDAY, 5 MAR 2020   12:28PM

Lakehouse Capital has bolstered its distribution team with two senior appointments, including a new head of distribution from Aberdeen Standard.

Stuart James steps into the role of head of distribution with Edwina Best coming on board as senior business development manager.

James was previously director, head of marketing and business strategy at Aberdeen Standard.

He also led Aberdeen Standard's distribution team from 2013 to 2017.

Best founded her own marketing company, Gateway Financial Marketing and spent 15 years consulting.

Prior to going it alone, Best was an associate director at Macquarie Funds Management for 10 years.

"My first priority was, and remains, the investment side of the business. We have successfully built an experienced investment team of five to manage our Australian Small Cap and Global Growth strategies," said Lakehouse chief investment officer and co-founder Joe Magyer.

With those funds now generating impressive returns,the time has arrived to increase Lakehouse's engagement and make its products available to a wider audience, he added.

"I am delighted to have attracted two experienced distribution specialists, who together with the existing team can lead the next stage of our evolution and growth," Magyer said.

Read more: Aberdeen StandardLakehouse CapitalJoe MagyerStuart JamesGateway Financial MarketingMacquarie Funds Management
