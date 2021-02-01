Lakehouse Capital adds return-to-work appointment

The $640 million equities manager has temporarily added a former Anacacia Capital investment director to its team, as a part of its its return to work program for professionals returning to the workforce after extended absence.

Antonella Petrella is joining Lakehouse Capital, which currently runs two funds: a small caps fund that is currently a top performer among its peers, and a global growth fund.

Petrella has spent the last few years in Germany, raising her family and returns to work with Lakehouse's return to work program, which seeks to employ talent returning to the workforce after an extended absence.

"The return to work role is a four month placement to help experienced professionals with the transition back into the workforce. Dr. Petrella will be working closely with the investment team with a particular focus on the Small Companies Fund given her extensive background in domestic private equity. As someone who has worked closely with SMEs, and sat on a number of boards, we think her experience and knowledge will add value across our processes and in evaluating opportunities," the firm said.

"It is fantastic that Lakehouse is making the transition back into the workforce so much more accessible. I am thrilled to take on this opportunity and look forward to bringing my experience to help Lakehouse continue on to its growth path," Petrella said of her appointment.

Petrella has 15 years of experience across venture capital and private equity.

Of this, she spent nine at Anacacia Capital as an investment director with the firms' SME fund.

She was involved in all aspects of deal structuring, negotiation, and commercial due diligence, while also serving as a non-executive director of several portfolio businesses, Lakehouse said.

"As I look to resume my career, I think this opportunity will help me transition back into the industry whilst also learning from and contributing to a growing funds management business."

Lakehouse senior analyst and lead on ESG and diversity, inclusion, belonging and succeeding (DIBS) initiatives Pooja Shirangi said Petrella is the first hire under the return to work program.

"We are delighted to make our first hire in this program, especially as it helps us attract a diverse workforce while also benefiting from the wealth of experience and varied perspectives our Return to Work candidates bring to the table. We look forward to working with Antonella and learning from her experience and knowledge," Shirangi said.

Lakehouse is wholly owned by Motley Fool and currently employs seven investment managers. Last month, it added two analysts including one from Franklin Templeton.

Its small companies fund has returned 24.6% p.a. over the last three years to November end, according to Rainmaker data on performance of Australian small cap managers in wholesale segment.

Bennelong's emerging companies fund holds the top spot with 31.6% p.a. over the period followed by Australian Ethical's emerging companies fund with 25% p.a.