Labor vows to review YFYS test

Appearing at an industry conference yesterday, the shadow minister for financial services and superannuation vowed to review the Your Future, Your Super (YFYS) performance test if elected, citing "unintended and negative consequences" for ESG investing.

Minister Stephen Jones spoke to the audience at the Responsible Investment Association Australasia (RIAA) annual conference on topics relating to ESG and responsible investing, including removing regulatory barriers. Sister title FS Sustainability is a media partner to the annual conference.

"We also have a key role to play in removing the regulatory friction that inveighs business and investors from acting on its desire to invest responsibly and manage those investments in a way that drive social change in conformity with social conscience," Jones said.

"I have to say unfortunately, over the last three or four years the government has put the car in reverse on these issues. Their war on corporate transparency through a tax on proxy advisers, and winding back on director liability are just two examples where there has been a deliberate attempt to put the car in reverse."

Jones noted that YFYS would be reviewed.

"In the area of superannuation and the Your Future, Your Super legislation, particularly its benchmarking tests, they're going to need to be reviewed, because we quite certain they're already having some unintended and negative consequences," Jones said.

"We want to ensure that the quite proper objective of holding funds to account for their investment returns and costs doesn't interfere with the equally quite proper objective of funds to drive both economic and social outcomes."

Jones also called out an "alarming anomaly" in the YFYS performance test.

"I've already announced an intention to address an alarming anomaly, where the benchmark will essentially drive faith-based investing out of the market which is a perverse outcome for a government which purports to champion the role of choice in superannuation and in investment," he said.

The intention would be to review the YFYS benchmarks, not eliminate them entirely.

"We won't throw the whole thing out if I'm in charge of this area," he said.

"Benchmarking is right, we think the metrics we have in place over the long term are not. They're doing rough justice at the moment, but if left alone for another decade, they'll do more rough than justice.

"We will definitely look at some fine tuning in that area. We will let them run a full cycle which is for two years. If you look at the legislation, it runs a two-year period. We will let it run and use that time to work out what a more streamlined approach would look like."

The impact of YFYS on ESG investing was a topic of concern throughout the RIAA conference. The super fund sector is concerned that integrating ESG investing into a superannuation portfolio can increase tracking error, raising concerns that ESG could lead super funds to a negative outcome against the YFYS performance test.

YFYS presents a challenge to the rapid adoption of ESG investing in the Australian superannuation sector. A moderate level of tracking error is a by-product of ESG investment approaches, such as screening and integration.

Tracking error is a key input into the YFYS performance test outcomes.

Elsewhere in his address to the RIAA conference, Jones spoke of reducing regulatory barriers that could hold back investment in renewable energy as part of a shift towards net zero.

"I think the greatest role government can play is in shifting the regulatory barrier on new investment - new capital formation I should say - in the energy generation and distribution market," Jones said.

"We've identified the area of distribution is a huge challenge. Our Rewiring the Nation policy is calibrated off the understanding that investors have got the generation stuff down pat... but one of the big obstacles is joining up a distribution system which is built up around fossil fuel generation."

Jones said the ALP saw the role of government in this area is "brokerage, bringing capital to the table, ensuring there is deal flow and removing regulatory obstacles".

A Labor government would also catalyse investment in innovative technologies, Jones added.

"Government has banked some of this stuff over the last 10 years through ARENA and other government bodies but we think the role for government now is to remove obstacles, provide the leadership, certainty and stability so your audience can come in and invest," he said.