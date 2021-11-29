NEWS
Regulatory

La Trobe fined for misleading investors

BY ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |  MONDAY, 29 NOV 2021   12:57PM

La Trobe Financial has been fined for misleading investors in its $5 billion fund.

The Federal Court has ordered La Trobe Financial Asset Management to pay a $750,000 penalty for false and misleading marketing of the La Trobe Australian Credit Fund, a $5 billion fund which invests in Australian mortgages, cash and other credit instruments.

The penalty comes after ASIC accused La Trobe of advertising including statements that any capital invested in the fund would be 'stable'. The regulator took issue with the term 'stable', arguing it gave consumers the impression there could be no loss of capital.

ASIC said La Trobe failed to express in a sufficiently prominent manner that a person who invested in the fund could, in fact, lose substantial amounts of capital invested.

"When consumers are considering investments, they need to be provided with accurate information that doesn't mislead them," ASIC deputy chair Karen Chester said.

"ASIC was concerned that these investment products were being sold as stable and more liquid when they were not, and essential detail was being left in the fine print."

The Federal Court found that the statement that any capital invested in the Australian Credit Fund would be 'stable' was a false or misleading representation.

In addition, the court found that La Trobe made false or misleading representations that investors in its 48 Hour Account and 90 Day Account would be able to withdraw their funds between 48 hours and 90 days of providing withdrawal notice.

However, in its terms and conditions La Trobe reserved the right to take up to 12 months to satisfy a withdrawal while the fund was liquid and if the fund ceased to be liquid, investors were entitled to withdraw only when a withdrawal offer was made by La Trobe.

"The misleading conduct was serious and had very considerable potential to mislead the public about the characteristics of the investment options - both as to the entitlement to withdraw funds and the risk of loss of capital invested," the judge presiding over the case, Justice O'Bryan, said.

"Each of the representations was made over periods ranging from about one year to more than three years, in a variety of different media that were all accessible by the general public. Further, the misleading conduct potentially affected investment decisions involving very large sums of money."

When ASIC first took action against La Trobe in December last year, the firm said that no liquidity event, even though the global financial crisis and the COVID-19 pandemic, ever occurred that required it to delay meeting redemptions.

"We have never withheld a monthly distribution and have met all redemption requests promptly and in full," La Trobe Financial said in December.

"The Credit Fund has a proud history of performance. Since inception in 1999, no investor has ever suffered any loss of principal in any of the Credit Fund accounts referred to in ASIC's claim."

ASIC's MoneySmart website defines a capital stable fund as: "A fund that invests across a range of asset classes but with a significant portion in defensive assets such as fixed interest investments and cash and a small portion in growth assets such as shares and property. This type of fund aims to provide a moderate level of income with some capital growth."

In a court filing on the matter, ASIC said that on 29 February 2020, 26.5% of funds in the 48 Hour Account were invested in cash and deposits, and 73.5% of funds in that investment option were invested in first mortgages.

On the same date, 16.2% of funds in the 90 Day Account were invested in cash and deposits and 83.8% of funds in that investment option were invested in first mortgages.

In December 2019, the "capital stable" claims were made in advertisements in Money magazine (Financial Standard's sister publication), as well as on La Trobe's website.

