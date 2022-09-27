Newspaper icon
KPMG proposes tax offset, reform to boost gender equality

BY ANDREW MCKEAN  |  TUESDAY, 27 SEP 2022   12:15PM

KPMG has proposed a Carers' Income Tax Offset (CARITO) as part of a wider effort to properly value time dedicated to unpaid work.

CARITO would be a non-refundable tax offset, credited against any income tax payable upon people returning to work after caring for children, people with a disability or elderly parents.

The maximum amount of CARITO would be calculated as the basic offset amount multiplied by the total number of weeks of unpaid caring work performed.

"Under this system, where the value of the credit relates to the amount of time spent out of the workforce on caring responsibilities, carers on lower incomes would gain a larger proportional benefit upon their return to work," KPMG said.

"Furthermore, by not phasing the credit out as the recipient's income rises, additional work and career progression would not be disincentivised.

"The CARITO wouldn't be gender specific, but since women do most of the caring work it would be most beneficial to them."

In a formal sense, only paid work performed in Australia is measured and valued. However, when the value of both paid and unpaid work is considered, KPMG calculations show that women do just over half of all the work performed in Australia.

Nevertheless, women face a gender pay gap, a gender income gap, and a gender super gap.

"Expecting women to do more of the unpaid work than men is a social norm inherited from a bygone era. It is a relic from the times when men were regarded as the main breadwinners, with women being permitted to do some paid work to bolster household incomes," a KPMG report argued.

Further, it said that women's ongoing economic disadvantage will become increasingly entrenched if government policy doesn't better support shifting social norms faster and meet changing socio-economic expectations.

Another reform advocated by KPMG is to ensure employers can enact affirmative policies to provide higher super payments and other workplace benefits to female employees.

This recommendation would help to address the super and pay gaps and could be achieved by amending the Sex Discrimination Act to ensure companies can make higher super payments for their female employees. Alternatively, developing clear guidance to employers on how they could apply for exemptions from the Act to allow them to pay women higher super contributions.

KPMG Australia chair Alison Kitchen said: "Allowing employers to make higher superannuation contributions for female employees is an obvious move and would be a continuation of the principles enshrined in the Affirmative Action Act 1986, which require companies to proactively support women's participation to overcome engrained social norms."

"Ironically, it's the landmark Sex Discrimination Act that makes it difficult for employers to do so, unless they can successfully navigate a lengthy process.

"We would encourage the new federal government to look again at this."

In addition to the proposals for a CARITO and an amendment of the Sex Discrimination Act, KPMG reiterated two previous recommendations. These were the payment of Superannuation Guarantee contributions in the Commonwealth paid parental leave scheme and increasing the paid parental leave scheme to 26 weeks, with a more equitable sharing of leave between partners.

Read more: KPMGSex Discrimination ActIncome Tax OffsetSuperannuationAffirmative Action ActAlison KitchenSuperannuation GuaranteeGender equality
