Knight Frank releases 2022 outlook

Knight Frank has released its Outlook 2022 Report, which looks at its predictions and major themes driving the Australian property market next year.

The report covers everything from the industrial, commercial, office and residential markets, as well as capital markets and yields.

Findings from the report describe how higher inflation expectations, together with ongoing recovery in economic activity, has resulted in government bond yields rising from pandemic lows.

Ten-year bond yields have risen to around 1.9% as market participants anticipate the tapering of asset purchases by central banks, and eventually policy rate increases.

Knight Frank's chief economist Ben Burston said that, despite taking the first steps to tighten policy, central banks will maintain a very accommodative monetary policy by historical standards, which will keep bond yields anchored at relatively low levels.

"Significantly higher interest rates would quickly prove to be counterproductive, dampening demand without addressing the cost inflation pressures that are the predominant driver of higher inflation," Burston said.

However, the report also notes that higher inflation has had the effect of driving real interest rates well below zero and this can be expected to drive sustained demand for real assets including commercial property.

"A negative real interest rate environment only serves to increase the appeal of real assets and we expect this to drive even stronger demand for property from a wide range of capital sources throughout 2022 as investors seek out alternatives given the prospect of losses in real terms when holding cash," Burston said.

Demand for the industrial sector will remain strong in 2022, with average capital growth likely to slow from the extraordinary levels experienced in 2022 but remain high.

Katy Dean, director, head of industrial research at Knight Frank said this surge demand has affected leasing take-up volumes.

"We are seeing multiple drivers put upward pressure on industrial rents, with the strong and sustained demand also pushing down vacancy of existing stock at a rate that developers are unlikely to be able to deliver new stock to address," Dean said.

"There are some mitigating factors, such as conversion of underutilised space, that may be employed to release some of the pent-up demand, however it is unlikely that supply can be increased enough to meet short-term demand, particularly from large users in 2022."

The new year is also likely to see greater levels of investment diversification than ever as investors seek out sectors benefitting from accelerating consumer demand in response to demographic and behavioural trends.

"Property assets that are able to quickly adjust rental income to a higher inflation environment will be well placed, and this explains part of the drive for specialist property assets such as build-to-rent, childcare centres and healthcare," Burston said.

The report shows that persistent lockdowns and the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic led to businesses deferring major decisions about their office spaces, with decisions now being made for 2022 and beyond indicating that pent-up demand will define the office market recovery next year.

"Looking ahead to 2022 the scene is set for the release of pent-up demand which will help boost absorption rates and drive market recovery, further boosted by Australia's robust economic recovery and rising employment," Burston said.