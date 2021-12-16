NEWS
EVENTS
LITTLE BLACK BOOK
JOURNALS
VIDEOS
LEARNING
LOG IN
CONTACT
SUBSCRIBE
Newspaper icon
The latest issue of Financial Standard now available as an e-newspaper
READ NOW

Investment

Knight Frank releases 2022 outlook

BY CHLOE WALKER  |  THURSDAY, 16 DEC 2021   12:12PM

Knight Frank has released its Outlook 2022 Report, which looks at its predictions and major themes driving the Australian property market next year.

The report covers everything from the industrial, commercial, office and residential markets, as well as capital markets and yields.

Findings from the report describe how higher inflation expectations, together with ongoing recovery in economic activity, has resulted in government bond yields rising from pandemic lows.

Ten-year bond yields have risen to around 1.9% as market participants anticipate the tapering of asset purchases by central banks, and eventually policy rate increases.

Knight Frank's chief economist Ben Burston said that, despite taking the first steps to tighten policy, central banks will maintain a very accommodative monetary policy by historical standards, which will keep bond yields anchored at relatively low levels.

"Significantly higher interest rates would quickly prove to be counterproductive, dampening demand without addressing the cost inflation pressures that are the predominant driver of higher inflation," Burston said.

However, the report also notes that higher inflation has had the effect of driving real interest rates well below zero and this can be expected to drive sustained demand for real assets including commercial property.

"A negative real interest rate environment only serves to increase the appeal of real assets and we expect this to drive even stronger demand for property from a wide range of capital sources throughout 2022 as investors seek out alternatives given the prospect of losses in real terms when holding cash," Burston said.

Demand for the industrial sector will remain strong in 2022, with average capital growth likely to slow from the extraordinary levels experienced in 2022 but remain high.

Katy Dean, director, head of industrial research at Knight Frank said this surge demand has affected leasing take-up volumes.

"We are seeing multiple drivers put upward pressure on industrial rents, with the strong and sustained demand also pushing down vacancy of existing stock at a rate that developers are unlikely to be able to deliver new stock to address," Dean said.

"There are some mitigating factors, such as conversion of underutilised space, that may be employed to release some of the pent-up demand, however it is unlikely that supply can be increased enough to meet short-term demand, particularly from large users in 2022."

The new year is also likely to see greater levels of investment diversification than ever as investors seek out sectors benefitting from accelerating consumer demand in response to demographic and behavioural trends.

"Property assets that are able to quickly adjust rental income to a higher inflation environment will be well placed, and this explains part of the drive for specialist property assets such as build-to-rent, childcare centres and healthcare," Burston said.

The report shows that persistent lockdowns and the uncertainty brought about by the pandemic led to businesses deferring major decisions about their office spaces, with decisions now being made for 2022 and beyond indicating that pent-up demand will define the office market recovery next year.

"Looking ahead to 2022 the scene is set for the release of pent-up demand which will help boost absorption rates and drive market recovery, further boosted by Australia's robust economic recovery and rising employment," Burston said.

Read more: Knight FrankBen BurstonKaty Dean
VIEW COMMENTS

Related News

Green office buildings command 18% premium
Sydney world's strongest luxury real estate market
UHNWs drive record luxury real estate demand
Putting the local property boom in perspective
Investment manager creates new executive role
Hermes handbags an emerging asset class for UHNWs
Australia ticks boxes for ultra-high-net-worth individuals
PROFILE: Folkestone MD Greg Paramor
Centuria appoints facilities manager

Editor's Choice

HESTA leads trustee board diversity

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:44PM
Superannuation fund HESTA has the highest number of women on its trustee board with nine females versus five males.

MLC Life adds to retail distribution team

JAMIE WILLIAMSON  |   12:39PM
The life insurer has made a series of appointments to its retail distribution team in the hopes of strengthening its licensee and adviser relationships.

Super for home deposits could ignite new boom

ELIZABETH MCARTHUR  |   12:04PM
Research from the McKell Institute has suggested that allowing home buyers to dip into their superannuation for a deposit could ignite a further house price boom.

FSC names acting chief executive

KARREN VERGARA  |   12:27PM
The Financial Services Council appointed an acting chief executive as it looks to replace Sally Loane, who steps down on December 23.

Videos

Brought to you by

Products

'Guide To' Series

Pocket investment guides featuring adviser case studies and a glossary.
MORE INFO

Publisher's Forum

Investing trends and strategies from the industry’s thought leaders.
MORE INFO

Product Showcases

Putting the spotlight on investment products that matter.
MORE INFO

Expert Feed

John Dyall
Head of Investment Research
Rainmaker Information
Bryce Quirk
Chief Distribution Officer
Colonial First State
Anu Menon
Business Development Manager
Australian Executor Trustees
Phil Usher
Chief Executive Officer
First Nations Foundation

Infographic: Milford Managed Funds: A great addition to your portfolio

Industry Events

MORE INDUSTRY EVENTS
FEB
8

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
11

Chief Economists Forum 

FEB
15

Advisers Big Day Out - Hobart 

FEB
16

Advisers Big Day Out - Bendigo 

FEB
17

Advisers Big Day Out - Geelong 

Your Opinion

MORE POLLS

  What do you think will be the biggest investment theme of 2022?

Featured Profile

MORE PROFILES

Bhanu Singh

HEAD OF ASIA PACIFIC PORTFOLIO MANAGEMENT AND SENIOR PORTFOLIO MANAGER
DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS
Bhanu Singh is a rare breed in 2021, having been with the same company for his entire career. He tells Elizabeth McArthur how Dimensional won his loyalty, and how he plans to earn the loyalty of others.
READ MORE
Premium Subscription
Special EOY deal!
20% off until 31 December 2021.
SUBSCRIBE
ACCESS MORE CONTENT
FS Advice
The Australian Journal of Financial Planning.
MORE INFO
Download the app
Premium subscribers can access even more content from Financial Standard.
Download on the Apple App Store
Download on Google Play
Latest News
Financial Standard
Free Newsletter
Professional Development
Products
Performance Tables
Mastheads
Copyright © 1992-2021 Rainmaker Group
All material on this site is subject to copyright. All rights reserved. No part of this material may be reproduced, translated, transmitted, framed or stored in a retrieval system for public or private use without the written permission of the publisher.