K2 told to freeze distribution of fund

ASIC placed an interim stop order on a residential property fund promoted by K2 Asset Management due to issues with its target market determination (TMD).

K2 Asset Management cannot distribute the Storehouse Residential Trust or any information about it after ASIC determined the TMD to be "defined too broadly", with the regulator saying it didn't adequately account for the risks and features of the fund, and that information within the TMD was inconsistent.

As at 30 June 2022, the fund had about $22.5 million in funds under management.

The regulator said there was a mismatch between the investment risk profiles of the fund, being very high, and those identified for investors within the target markets, being high and medium. The target market also included those who intend to hold the fund as a core component of their portfolio, despite the fund have very low diversification and being such high risk.

It also said the target market included investors focused on capital preservation or income generation, despite capital loss being a material risk and regular distributions not guaranteed. The TMD also said the fund was suitable for investors with a timeframe of two years, however the suggested investment timeframe is five years.

Finally, the target market includes investors with a need for annual withdrawals, but the fund is illiquid, and the underlying assets are aligned with periods of three to five years. There is also no commitment to providing redemptions and withdrawals depending on liquidity.

ASIC further decided that the distribution conditions in the TMD are not appropriate to ensure the fund would likely be distributed to those in the target market, it said.

"The TMD contained one distribution condition which stated the product is only suitable for distribution to consumers who have received general financial product advice. ASIC considered the TMD fails to set out distribution conditions for direct-to-consumer distribution or distribution via financial product advice where such distribution appears likely to occur," ASIC said.